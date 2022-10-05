Beauty tips: Ayurveda expert on why you should add ghee to your skincare regime

Winter is coming and with winters will come along a series of problems that leave their mark on your skin where dry, flaky skin and winter rashes are a few of the many skin problems that the harsh winter weather brings along. The beauty and skincare market has several expensive product out there to tackle the winter skin woes but what if there existed an easy fix?

According to Ayurveda experts, an easy fix that is not only wholly organic but also comparatively easily available is ghee or clarified butter which is no less than pure magic when it comes to solving skin woes, especially in winter. By incorporating this ancient Indian staple into the skincare regime anybody can get the effortlessly glowy and dewy natural look, they insist.

Back in the day, it was a ritual when Indian mothers used to force their children to line up and put ghee on their lips and faces. The ancient and easily available ingredient loved by all grandmothers and even their mothers are known to never fail and now, the skincare industry has taken note of the numerous health benefits of ghee and is launching it as the star of its skincare products.

Talking about ghee and its connection with Ayurveda, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, shared, “Ghee has been a household staple for centuries and will be for centuries to come. Usually used for cooking, ghee can be used for the betterment of the health of the skin as well as hair. Ghee or clarified butter is a highly regarded ingredient in Ayurveda and is a symbol of nourishment, auspiciousness and well-being. However, the ghee that is available in our homes is not exactly the best fit when it comes to our skin.”

She advised, “For ghee to have the best results and tackle the skin woes effectively, it needs to be 100 times washed ghee. Shata Dhauta Grita, also known as 100 times washed ghee, offers even more than a hundred times the benefits when compared to normal household ghee. This special ghee is enriched with omega 3, 9 fatty acids and vitamins A, D, E and K, all of which are great for the skin and work wonders for inflammation as well as treat eczema.”

Highlighting some reasons why it is time to get this special ghee added to your daily skincare routine, Dr Kriti Soni revealed:

1. Maintains health and hydration levels of skin

One of the most common complaints during the harsh winter season is dry and flaky skin. 100 times washed ghee is rich and packed with nutrients that help provide 24 hr long hydration by moisturising skin to the brim and fighting signs of aging. Ghee-based products like body butter and oil penetrate into the deepest layers of the skin to hydrate the skin from the core. These products not only help hydrate but also soften the skin and give it a natural glow.

2. Brightening and pigmentation

This specially crafted ghee has nourishment and brightening properties that give your skin a shining glow from within. The repeated usage of washed ghee helps in lightening dark spots and eliminating prominent sunspots. Rich in antioxidants, ghee helps in activating collagen production. This also helps in reducing and preventing damage from oxidative stress. Ghee is rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants that help in nourishing the skin and give it a brightening effect.

3. Chapped lips

Another one of the most common complaints during the winter season is chapped lips. The lips would dry in no time, even if you had just moisturised them an hour or two ago. Washed ghee-based products come as the light in dark times as they provide longer hours of hydration and nourishment for your chapped lips. It is enriched with phospholipids which are known to work wonders when it comes to healing and hydrating dry, chapped lips.

These reasons really prove that ghee indeed is an all-rounder ingredient that not just enhances the taste of food but also does magic for your skin. It is high time that you make the switch to incorporate products with natural ingredients like washed ghee and say goodbye to the artificial ones.

