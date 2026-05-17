Bella Hadid serves soft-girl glamour at Cannes in a romantic blush pink open-back ensemble

American supermodel Bella Hadid makes a stunning arrival in Cannes by boat at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. She channels effortless French Riviera glamour in a blush pink midi dress and tote bag. Let’s decode her look that sets the internet ablaze.

Bella Hadid arrives in Cannes in a soft glam dress.(splashnews/Instagram)

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Decoding Bella Hadid's look

Bella Hadid's look radiates quiet luxury, Riviera chic meets effortless off-duty glamour. Everything she styled feels intentionally understated, breathable and expensive without trying too hard. The soft neutral palette against the ocean backdrop creates a very South of France summer energy. She opted for a flowy asymmetric midi dress with a soft romantic structure. The hemline is high-low, shorter in the front and longer toward the back, which adds movement while walking.

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{{^usCountry}} Her silhouette skims the body rather than clinging to it, which enhances the relaxed elegance. The muted colour palette keeps the outfit soft and sophisticated instead of overtly glamorous. It complements sun-kissed skin tones beautifully and works perfectly for daytime coastal fashion. Accessories and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her silhouette skims the body rather than clinging to it, which enhances the relaxed elegance. The muted colour palette keeps the outfit soft and sophisticated instead of overtly glamorous. It complements sun-kissed skin tones beautifully and works perfectly for daytime coastal fashion. Accessories and makeup {{/usCountry}}

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She opted for an oversized woven raffia tote bag with strong resort wear energy. The structured shape balances the softness of the dress. Her nude, minimal heeled sandals and open-toe silhouette with slim straps subtly elevate the outfit without competing with the dress or bag.

Her oversized dark-tinted sunglasses with a softly rounded rectangular shape give a very celebrity off-duty styling vibe, adding mystery and polish to her look, while balancing the softness of the dress. She kept the jewellery minimal and delicate. Her hair is messy, soft updo with loose flyaways, with relaxed, undone texture that creates effortless glamour. The makeup appears extremely soft and minimal with a glowy skin finish, light bronze, nude pink lips, soft eye definition, and natural brows.

Who is Bella Hadid?

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Bella Hadid is an American fashion model who has made at least 35 appearances on international Vogue covers. She was also named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Hadid began her modelling career at the age of 16. She was signed to IMG Models in August 2014 and made her New York Fashion Week debut the following month. Bella was voted ‘Model of the Year’ in 2016 and is one of the world's highest-paid models. Hadid became an ambassador for Dior Makeup and also starred in a web series from the fashion house called Dior Makeup with Bella Hadid. In 2017, Bella broke Doutzen Kroes’s record for the most Vogue September covers in one year.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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