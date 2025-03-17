Menu Explore
Bella Vita luxury perfumes for men and women: Smell divine with timeless fragrances

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 17, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Bella Vita perfumes are a symbol of luxury smell with elegance. Here are our top picks of Bella Vita perfumes for you.

Product Rating Price

Bella Vita Luxury White Oud Unisex Eau De Parfum Liquid Perfume With Orange, Patchouli, Musk, Premium, Long Lasting Oud & Fruity Fragrance, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹575

Bella Vita Luxury CEO Man Eau De Parfum Perfume View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Eau De Parfum View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury Skai Aquatic Unisex Eau De Cologne Liquid With Bergamot View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman Eau De Parfum Perfume View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury Honey Oud Unisex Eau De Parfum View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury FRESH Unisex Eau De Toilette Perfume with Bergamot, Lavender,Ylang Ylang|Premium, Long Lasting Fresh Fragrance for Men & Women, 100ML View Details checkDetails

₹539

Bella Vita Luxury G.O.A.T Man Eau De Parfum Perfume View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury Senorita Woman Eau De Parfum Perfume View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury GLAM Woman Eau De Parfum View Details checkDetails

BELLAVITA Newly Launched Zodiac Collection Leo EDP Unisex | Cinnamon, Cedarwood and Smoky | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance Perfume for Men and Women, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹599

Bella Vita LUXURY GIFT SET WOMAN 4 X 20ML Woman Perfume 80 ml Bottle View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury OUD Experience Eau De Parfum Gift Set 4 x 20ml for Men & Women, Premium Long Lasting EDP Perfume, Oudh Fragrance Scent View Details checkDetails

₹849

Bella Vita Luxury Skai Aquatic & Date Women Perfume Combo with Bergamot, Pink Pepper|Fruity Long Lasting EDC, EDP Fragrance Liquid Scent Pack of 2, 20 Ml each View Details checkDetails

₹349

Perfumes are your symbol of sophistication, status, and style. And one such brand that brings together the perfect blend of all these three, is Bella Vita. The name which is synonymous to ‘Beautiful Life’ is more than just a fragrance, it's an invitation to embrace the art of living. From the enchanting blend of delicate florals, warm vanilla, to the sensual musk, Bella Vita captures the essence of confidence, femininity, and allure.

Bella Vita perfume for men and women
Bella Vita perfume for men and women

This article talks about the 10 best Bella Vita perfumes that you can pick from to smell great always. So, wear Bella Vita, and let your presence be your most exquisite signature.

Experience the captivating elegance of White Oud, a symphony of rich oud, warm amber, and soft floral notes. This unisex fragrance exudes sophistication, leaving an unforgettable trail of mystery and charm. With its perfect blend of woody and spicy notes, it’s an ode to timeless luxury. Wear it for a day out or for your late-night parties, and let White Oud be your signature scent, a mark of refined taste and effortless allure.

Bella Vita CEO Man is an attention grabbing fragrance of power, ambition, and success. The bold citrus top notes energises the senses, while a heart of woody vetiver and spicy pepper exudes confidence. A deep, musky base lingers, leaving a charismatic impression. Be it your casual day at work or a romantic dinner date, CEO Man embodies leadership and charm, making every moment unforgettable. Step into your power and own the day with this dynamic scent.

Bella Vita unisex perfume gift set is a fragrance for every mood and moment. It is a treasure trove of luxurious scents. From fresh citrus bursts to deep, sensual oud, this collection has something for every personality. Perfect for gifting or indulging in a new signature scent each day, it’s a celebration of elegance, versatility, and timeless sophistication.

Dive into pure freshness with Skai Aquatic unisex perfume, a crisp and invigorating scent that captures the essence of the ocean. Refreshing citrus and marine notes mingle with soft florals and musk, creating a breezy, effortless fragrance, perfect for any occasion. Light yet long-lasting, Skai Aquatic is an tribute to adventure, freedom, and endless horizons. Embrace the spirit of the sea with every spritz.

Make your date night more special and unforgettable with Date Woman, a fragrance that embodies romance and allure. A luscious blend of juicy berries, exotic florals, and warm vanilla, this scent is designed for moments of passion and elegance. Be it a candlelit dinner or a spontaneous adventure, Date Woman wraps you in sensual charm, leaving an irresistible trail of confidence and femininity.

Rich, golden, and irresistibly opulent, Honey Oud is a luxurious blend of sweet honey, smoky oud, and warm amber. This unisex scent balances deep sensuality with smooth sophistication, creating an intoxicating aura of mystery. Perfect for those who love bold, statement fragrances, Honey Oud is an invitation to indulge in decadence and embrace your most confident self.

Start your day with the exhilarating energy of Fresh perfume by Bella Vita. Bursting with zesty citrus, crisp greens, and subtle woody notes, this unisex Eau De Toilette is a breath of pure vitality. Light, airy, and effortlessly refreshing, this perfume is the perfect daily companion for those who love a clean, invigorating scent. Be it work, play, or adventure, Fresh keeps you feeling lively and confident all day long.

Be the Greatest of All Time with G.O.A.T Man, a scent crafted for champions. A bold fusion of fiery spices, smoky leather, and rich woods, this powerful fragrance commands attention with every step. Designed for the modern man who dares to be legendary, G.O.A.T Man exudes confidence, strength, and undeniable charisma. Wear it, own it, and redefine greatness.

Embrace your inner Senorita, a fragrance that is playful, passionate, and utterly irresistible. With fruity top notes, a floral heart of jasmine and rose, and a sensual vanilla base, this scent is a dance of elegance and charm. Perfect for the woman who loves to leave a lasting impression, Senorita is a celebration of femininity, joy, and timeless beauty.

Step into the spotlight with GLAM Woman, a fragrance that radiates confidence and sophistication. A dazzling blend of sweet berries, elegant florals, and warm musk, this scent is for the woman who loves to shine. Whether at a glamorous event or a casual outing, GLAM Woman adds the perfect touch of allure, making every moment feel like a red carpet affair.

