Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
Best aviator sunglasses for men: Stylish summer looks and trends are around the corner!

Mar 25, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Discover the top 10 aviator sunglasses for men, compare their features, and find the best value for money. Read on to make an informed decision before you buy.

Aviator sunglasses are a timeless fashion accessory for men that offer both style and functionality. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right pair. In this article, we will compare the top 10 aviator sunglasses for men, focusing on their design, UV protection, and overall value for money. Whether you're looking for a classic, sleek design or a more modern, bold look, we've got you covered. By the end of this guide, you'll have all the information you need to make the best choice for your style and budget.

Aviator sunglasses are the perfect way to add a little style to your summer wardrobes.
Aviator sunglasses are the perfect way to add a little style to your summer wardrobes.

1.

Voyage Aviator Lens with Polarised and UV Protected Sunglasses
The Voyage Aviator Lens sunglasses offer a classic design with polarized lenses for enhanced clarity and UV protection. These sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear and outdoor activities.

2.

Carlton London Men Black Polarised Aviator Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
The Carlton London Men Black Polarised Aviator Sunglasses offer a sleek and modern design with polarized and UV-protected lenses. The black frame adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

3.

Carlton London Premium Men Aviator Sunglasses with Polarised & UV Protected Lens
The Carlton London Premium Men Aviator Sunglasses feature a premium design with polarized and UV-protected lenses. The gold frame adds a touch of luxury to the classic aviator style.

4.

Vincent Chase by Lenskart Lens Aviator Sunglasses with Polarised and UV Protected Lens
The Vincent Chase Aviator Sunglasses offer a stylish and durable design with polarized and UV-protected lenses. The silver frame adds a modern touch to the classic aviator look.

5.

The Roadster Lifestyle Co Men Aviator Sunglasses
The Roadster Lifestyle Co Men Aviator Sunglasses offer a rugged and sporty design with UV-protected lenses. The gunmetal frame adds a modern and edgy twist to the classic aviator style.

6.

Mini Cooper Men Aviator Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
The Mini Cooper Men Aviator Sunglasses feature a sleek and minimalist design with UV-protected lenses. The black frame and subtle branding offer a timeless and versatile look.

7.

Fastrack Men Aviator Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
The Fastrack Men Aviator Sunglasses offer a trendy and youthful design with UV-protected lenses. The black frame and sleek curves create a modern and edgy look for any occasion.

8.

Aislin Men Black Toughened Glass UV Protected Aviator Sunglasses
The Aislin Men Black Toughened Glass Aviator Sunglasses offer a rugged and durable design with UV-protected lenses. The black frame and toughened glass construction make these sunglasses ideal for outdoor activities.

9.

Joker & Witch Men Aviator Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
The Joker & Witch Men Aviator Sunglasses offer a bold and modern design with UV-protected lenses. The black frame and striking details create a unique and stylish look for any occasion.

10.

Snitch Men Aviator Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
The Snitch Men Aviator Sunglasses offer a classic and timeless design with UV-protected lenses. The black frame and versatile style make these sunglasses a great choice for everyday wear.

Aviator sunglasses for men top features and comparison:

 

Best Aviator Sunglasses For MenPolarized LensUV Protection
Voyage Aviator LensYesYes
Carlton London Men BlackYesYes
Carlton London Premium MenYesYes
Vincent Chase by LenskartYesYes
The Roadster Lifestyle Co MenNoYes
Mini Cooper MenNoYes
Fastrack MenNoYes
Aislin Men Black Toughened GlassNoYes
Joker & Witch MenNoYes
Snitch MenNoYes

FAQs on aviator sunglasses for men

  • Are these sunglasses suitable for all face shapes?

    Yes, most aviator sunglasses are designed to suit a wide range of face shapes for a versatile and flattering look.

  • Do polarized lenses make a difference in clarity?

    Yes, polarized lenses reduce glare and enhance clarity, making them ideal for outdoor activities and driving.

  • What is the ideal price range for aviator sunglasses?

    The ideal price range for aviator sunglasses varies based on the brand, design, and features, but you can find quality options within a reasonable budget.

  • How to maintain and clean aviator sunglasses?

    To maintain aviator sunglasses, use a microfiber cloth to clean the lenses and avoid using harsh chemicals that can damage the lens coating.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

