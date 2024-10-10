Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best cricket shoes: Top 7 choices for superior comfort, grip, and performance to enhance your game on the field

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 10, 2024 01:00 PM IST

Find the best cricket shoes offering great grip, comfort, and durability to enhance your performance on the field. Perfect for players seeking quality support.

Cricket shoes play a crucial role in a player's performance on the field. Whether you're a batsman, bowler, or fielder, having the right pair of cricket shoes can significantly impact your game. With the wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect pair. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 7 best cricket shoes that offer exceptional comfort, support, and performance. From spiked to non-spiked, and from renowned brands like Adidas, Puma, and DSC, we've covered it all. Read on to find the perfect pair that suits your needs and preferences.

Dominate the pitch with the best cricket shoes crafted for ultimate comfort and support!
Dominate the pitch with the best cricket shoes crafted for ultimate comfort and support!

1.

DSC Jaffa Cricket Shoes

The DSC Jaffa Cricket Shoes are designed for ultimate comfort and performance. With a lightweight and breathable design, these shoes provide excellent support and stability on the field.

Specifications of DSC Jaffa Cricket Shoes

  • Lightweight and breathable design
  • Excellent support and stability
  • Durable construction
  • Available in lime yellow color
  • Ideal for batsmen and fielders

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and breathableLimited color options
Provides excellent support 
Durable construction 

2.

Puma Cricket Square Glimmer Shoes

The Puma Cricket Square Glimmer Shoes combine style and performance. With a sleek design and advanced technology, these shoes offer superior traction and stability on the cricket field.

Specifications of Puma Cricket Square Glimmer Shoes

  • Sleek design with advanced technology
  • Superior traction and stability
  • Available in elektro green and PUMA white
  • Ideal for bowlers and all-rounders

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek design with advanced technologyLimited color options
Superior traction and stability 

Also read: Best Adidas shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 picks that blend of performance, durability and modern design

3.

Adidas CriHase Cricket Shoes

The Adidas CriHase Cricket Shoes are designed for professional performance. With a classic Adidas design and advanced features, these shoes offer exceptional grip and comfort on the field.

Specifications of Adidas CriHase Cricket Shoes

  • Classic Adidas design
  • Exceptional grip and comfort
  • FTWWHT color
  • Ideal for professional cricketers

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Classic Adidas designSlightly expensive
Exceptional grip and comfort 

4.

Puma Rubber Blue Yellow Blaze Cricket Shoes

The Puma Rubber Blue Yellow Blaze Cricket Shoes are built for speed and agility. With a lightweight and flexible design, these shoes provide excellent traction and maneuverability on the field.

Specifications of Puma Rubber Blue Yellow Blaze Cricket Shoes

  • Lightweight and flexible design
  • Excellent traction and maneuverability
  • Available in blue, yellow, and blaze white
  • Ideal for fast bowlers and fielders

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Lightweight and flexibleLimited color options
Excellent traction and maneuverability 

Also read: Best shoes for boys: From trendy designs to comfortable fits for every occasion, top 8 options

5.

SG Savage Spikes Cricket Shoes

The SG Savage Spikes Cricket Shoes are designed for aggressive play. With strategically placed spikes and a durable construction, these shoes offer superior grip and stability on the field.

Specifications of SG Savage Spikes Cricket Shoes

  • Strategically placed spikes
  • Superior grip and stability
  • Ideal for aggressive play

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Excellent grip and stabilityMay not be suitable for all players
Durable construction 

6.

PRO KVH Plus Cricket Shoes

The PRO KVH Plus Cricket Shoes are designed for all-round performance. With a supportive design and advanced cushioning, these shoes provide comfort and stability for all types of players.

Specifications of PRO KVH Plus Cricket Shoes

  • Supportive design with advanced cushioning
  • Comfort and stability for all players
  • Ideal for all-round performance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Supportive designLimited color options
Advanced cushioning 

7.

Puma Unisex Adult Cricket Alrounder Shoes

The Puma Unisex Adult Cricket Alrounder Shoes are designed for versatility and comfort. With a unisex design and advanced features, these shoes offer exceptional performance for all types of players.

Specifications of Puma Unisex Adult Cricket Alrounder Shoes

  • Unisex design with advanced features
  • Exceptional performance for all players
  • Ideal for versatility and comfort

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Unisex designMay not be suitable for specific player types
Exceptional performance 

Also read: Best basketball shoes: Elevate your game with top 10 picks designed for comfort and durability

Top 3 features of the best cricket shoes:

Best Cricket ShoesLightweight and BreathableSuperior Traction and StabilityClassic Design
DSC Jaffa Cricket ShoesYesNoNo
Puma Cricket Square Glimmer ShoesYesYesNo
Adidas CriHase Cricket ShoesNoNoYes
Puma Rubber Blue Yellow Blaze Cricket ShoesYesYesNo
SG Savage Spikes Cricket ShoesNoYesNo
PRO KVH Plus Cricket ShoesNoNoNo
Puma Unisex Adult Cricket Allrounder ShoesNoNoNo

Best value for money cricket shoes:

The Puma Cricket Square Glimmer Shoes offer the best value for money with their sleek design, superior traction, and stability. These shoes provide excellent performance at a reasonable price, making them the top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Also read: Best New Balance running shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 options that blend comfort, performance and style

Best overall cricket shoes:

The DSC Jaffa 22 Cricket Shoes stand out as the best overall choice for cricket enthusiasts. Designed for optimum performance, they offer exceptional grip and stability on the field. With a lightweight yet durable construction, these shoes ensure comfort during long matches. The cushioned insole provides excellent support, reducing fatigue and enhancing your game. Whether you're batting, bowling, or fielding, the DSC Jaffa 22 delivers the perfect blend of design and performance.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best cricket shoes from Amazon:

  • Type of cricket: Choose shoes based on the format (test, one-day, or T20) you play.
  • Surface compatibility: Consider the pitch type (grass, turf, or artificial) for the appropriate stud configuration.
  • Fit and comfort: Ensure a snug fit with cushioned insoles for maximum comfort during play.
  • Traction: Look for shoes with good grip to prevent slipping and enhance performance.
  • Material quality: Opt for lightweight, breathable materials for durability and comfort.
  • Price and reviews: Set a budget and check customer reviews to find the best value options.

Similar stories for you

Best Nike running shoes for men: Top 10 comfortable, lightweight and breathable options

Best Skechers shoes for women in 2024: Top 10 options to choose from

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 80% off on shoes for men, women, and kids; Choose from formal shoes, sneakers, and more

Best Bata shoes for men: Explore the top 10 options that offer style, comfort, and durability for every occasion

FAQs on the best cricket shoes

  • Are these cricket shoes suitable for professional players?

    Yes, the Adidas CriHase Cricket Shoes are designed for professional cricketers, offering exceptional grip and comfort on the field.

  • What is the most important feature to look for in cricket shoes?

    Superior traction and stability are crucial features to consider when choosing cricket shoes, especially for fast bowlers and fielders.

  • Do these shoes come in different sizes and colors?

    Yes, most of the cricket shoes mentioned in the article are available in various sizes and colors to cater to different preferences and requirements.

  • Are these cricket shoes suitable for both men and women?

    Yes, the Puma Unisex Adult Cricket Alrounder Shoes are designed to be suitable for both men and women, offering versatility and comfort for all players.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On