Best ethnic footwear for women: Top 10 stylish and traditional picks for any occasion on Myntra

Ethnic footwear for women is an essential part of completing any traditional outfit, whether it’s for a festive occasion, a wedding, or a casual day out. The perfect pair of ethnic sandals or mojaris can elevate your ethnic ensemble, adding both comfort and a touch of elegance. As Indian fashion embraces modern trends while staying rooted in tradition, ethnic footwear has evolved to offer diverse styles, from embellished flats to handcrafted heels, making it easy to find a pair that suits your style.
When shopping for traditional footwear for women, you’ll find a range of options that cater to different tastes. Whether you prefer minimalist designs or highly decorative pieces, ethnic footwear blends both form and function. Additionally, with the rise of ethnic footwear online, finding the right pair is easier than ever. From intricate embroidery to sleek metallic finishes, the variety of ethnic sandals for women ensures there’s something for every outfit and occasion.
In this guide, we compare 10 stunning pairs of ethnic footwear for women, highlighting their features, designs, and fit to help you choose the perfect pair. Whether you need mojaris, flats, or heels, these options promise to add a traditional yet trendy touch to your wardrobe.
These handcrafted block heels from House of Pataudi offer a blend of ethnic charm and contemporary design. The gold-toned braided detailing adds a luxurious touch, making them perfect for festive occasions and traditional outfits. The block heel provides comfort while giving a subtle height boost.
Specifications:
- Design: Gold-toned, braided detail, one-toe block heel
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes
- Color Options: Gold-toned
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; wipe clean with a dry cloth
- Occasion: Weddings, festive events, parties
- Care: Store in a dry place; avoid exposure to water
Shezone offers a classic pair of mojaris with intricate embellishments, perfect for women who love traditional designs. These peach-colored mojaris feature delicate detailing and are crafted to provide both style and comfort. Ideal for pairing with kurtas or sarees, these mojaris exude elegance.
Specifications:
- Design: Peach-colored, embellished, slip-on mojaris
- Size and Fit: True to size; regular fit
- Color Options: Peach
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; spot clean
- Occasion: Casual outings, festive events
- Care: Wipe gently with a clean cloth
These handcrafted slim heels from House of Pataudi combine gold and silver tones with embellishments, adding a touch of luxury to your ethnic attire. The slim heel and open-toe design make them perfect for weddings or grand celebrations, giving you both elegance and a comfortable fit.
Specifications:
- Design: Gold-toned, silver-toned, embellished slim heels
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes
- Color Options: Gold and silver tones
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; clean with a dry cloth
- Occasion: Weddings, festive events
- Care: Keep away from moisture; store in a dry place
These embroidered flats from Anouk feature a floral embellishment, giving them a chic yet traditional look. With an open-toe design, these flats are comfortable and versatile, making them ideal for both casual and festive wear. The floral embroidery adds a feminine touch to these ethnic sandals for women.
Specifications:
- Design: Floral-embellished, embroidered, open-toe flats
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes
- Color Options: Beige with floral embroidery
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; spot clean
- Occasion: Casual outings, festive events
- Care: Wipe clean with a soft cloth
Metro offers a refined pair of ethnic flats in a rose-gold tone, perfect for women who want both comfort and style. The one-toe design and metallic finish make these flats a versatile option that can be worn for casual or festive occasions.
Specifications:
- Design: Rose-gold, one-toe flats
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; true to size
- Color Options: Rose-gold
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; wipe clean
- Occasion: Casual, festive wear
- Care: Clean gently with a dry cloth
These beige embellished flats from Anouk are designed to add an ethnic touch to your casual and festive outfits. The one-toe design offers comfort, while the embellishments add a touch of glamor, making them suitable for a wide range of occasions.
Specifications:
- Design: Beige, embellished, one-toe flats
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes
- Color Options: Beige
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; wipe with a clean cloth
- Occasion: Casual, festive wear
- Care: Clean with a soft, dry cloth
These handcrafted mojaris by House of Pataudi feature a pink and gold-toned woven design, adding a modern touch to the traditional footwear. Comfortable and stylish, these mojaris are perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or even casual outings.
Specifications:
- Design: Pink and gold-toned, woven mojaris
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; true to size
- Color Options: Pink and gold tones
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; spot clean
- Occasion: Festive wear, casual outings
- Care: Wipe with a clean, soft cloth
These cream-colored embellished mojaris from Shezone offer a traditional look with intricate detailing. The comfortable flat design makes them suitable for long wear, while the embellishments ensure that your outfit stands out during festive celebrations or casual outings.
Specifications:
- Design: Cream-colored, embellished mojaris
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; true to size
- Color Options: Cream
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; wipe clean
- Occasion: Festive wear, casual outings
- Care: Spot clean with a soft cloth
Mochi’s embroidered wedge heels offer a perfect blend of height and comfort. The open-toe design and intricate embroidery make these heels a great option for festive occasions, weddings, or special events. The wedge heel provides stability and comfort for long hours of wear.
Specifications:
- Design: Embroidered, open-toe wedge heels
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes
- Color Options: Beige with embroidery
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; wipe clean
- Occasion: Weddings, festive events
- Care: Clean with a dry cloth
Apratim’s printed embellished mojaris feature a vibrant print with delicate embellishments, offering a unique twist to the traditional mojari design. These flats are perfect for pairing with ethnic outfits, adding a pop of color and personality to your ensemble.
Specifications:
- Design: Printed, embellished mojaris
- Size and Fit: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes
- Color Options: Multicolor
- Material & Care: Synthetic upper; spot clean
- Occasion: Casual, festive wear
- Care: Clean with a soft cloth
How to Find the Perfect Product:
When choosing ethnic footwear for women, consider factors like design, occasion, and comfort. For festive events and weddings, opt for embellished or handcrafted heels like those from House of Pataudi or Mochi. If you’re looking for comfort with style, mojaris and flats from Shezone and Anouk offer both. Select a product that matches your outfit and fits your comfort needs for long wear.
FAQs on Ethnic Footwear for Women
- What is the price range of ethnic footwear for women?
The price range for ethnic footwear can vary from ₹500 to ₹3000, depending on the brand, material, and design.
- Which ethnic footwear is best for weddings?
Embellished heels like the House of Pataudi Gold-Toned Slim Heels or Mochi’s Embroidered Wedge Heels are ideal for weddings due to their style and elegance.
- Are these ethnic footwear options comfortable for long wear?
Yes, many options such as mojaris and flats from Shezone and Anouk are designed for comfort while maintaining a traditional look, making them suitable for long wear.
- Which brands offer handcrafted ethnic footwear?
Brands like House of Pataudi and Apratim offer handcrafted ethnic footwear that is perfect for traditional and festive occasions.
- What are the newest releases in ethnic footwear this year?
New releases include stylish designs like the Apratim Printed Embellished Mojaris and House of Pataudi’s Woven Handcrafted Mojaris, which reflect the latest trends in ethnic footwear.
