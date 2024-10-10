Best ethnic footwear for women: Top 10 stylish and traditional picks for any occasion on Myntra

Ethnic footwear for women is an essential part of completing any traditional outfit, whether it’s for a festive occasion, a wedding, or a casual day out. The perfect pair of ethnic sandals or mojaris can elevate your ethnic ensemble, adding both comfort and a touch of elegance. As Indian fashion embraces modern trends while staying rooted in tradition, ethnic footwear has evolved to offer diverse styles, from embellished flats to handcrafted heels, making it easy to find a pair that suits your style. 10 Best ethnic footwear for women – traditional & stylish picks for any occasion(Pexels)

When shopping for traditional footwear for women, you’ll find a range of options that cater to different tastes. Whether you prefer minimalist designs or highly decorative pieces, ethnic footwear blends both form and function. Additionally, with the rise of ethnic footwear online, finding the right pair is easier than ever. From intricate embroidery to sleek metallic finishes, the variety of ethnic sandals for women ensures there’s something for every outfit and occasion.

In this guide, we compare 10 stunning pairs of ethnic footwear for women, highlighting their features, designs, and fit to help you choose the perfect pair. Whether you need mojaris, flats, or heels, these options promise to add a traditional yet trendy touch to your wardrobe.

These handcrafted block heels from House of Pataudi offer a blend of ethnic charm and contemporary design. The gold-toned braided detailing adds a luxurious touch, making them perfect for festive occasions and traditional outfits. The block heel provides comfort while giving a subtle height boost.

Specifications:

Design : Gold-toned, braided detail, one-toe block heel

: Gold-toned, braided detail, one-toe block heel Size and Fit : Regular fit; available in multiple sizes

: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes Color Options : Gold-toned

: Gold-toned Material & Care : Synthetic upper; wipe clean with a dry cloth

: Synthetic upper; wipe clean with a dry cloth Occasion : Weddings, festive events, parties

: Weddings, festive events, parties Care: Store in a dry place; avoid exposure to water

Shezone offers a classic pair of mojaris with intricate embellishments, perfect for women who love traditional designs. These peach-colored mojaris feature delicate detailing and are crafted to provide both style and comfort. Ideal for pairing with kurtas or sarees, these mojaris exude elegance.

Specifications:

Design : Peach-colored, embellished, slip-on mojaris

: Peach-colored, embellished, slip-on mojaris Size and Fit : True to size; regular fit

: True to size; regular fit Color Options : Peach

: Peach Material & Care : Synthetic upper; spot clean

: Synthetic upper; spot clean Occasion : Casual outings, festive events

: Casual outings, festive events Care: Wipe gently with a clean cloth

These handcrafted slim heels from House of Pataudi combine gold and silver tones with embellishments, adding a touch of luxury to your ethnic attire. The slim heel and open-toe design make them perfect for weddings or grand celebrations, giving you both elegance and a comfortable fit.

Specifications:

Design : Gold-toned, silver-toned, embellished slim heels

: Gold-toned, silver-toned, embellished slim heels Size and Fit : Regular fit; available in multiple sizes

: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes Color Options : Gold and silver tones

: Gold and silver tones Material & Care : Synthetic upper; clean with a dry cloth

: Synthetic upper; clean with a dry cloth Occasion : Weddings, festive events

: Weddings, festive events Care: Keep away from moisture; store in a dry place

These embroidered flats from Anouk feature a floral embellishment, giving them a chic yet traditional look. With an open-toe design, these flats are comfortable and versatile, making them ideal for both casual and festive wear. The floral embroidery adds a feminine touch to these ethnic sandals for women.

Specifications:

Design : Floral-embellished, embroidered, open-toe flats

: Floral-embellished, embroidered, open-toe flats Size and Fit : Regular fit; available in multiple sizes

: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes Color Options : Beige with floral embroidery

: Beige with floral embroidery Material & Care : Synthetic upper; spot clean

: Synthetic upper; spot clean Occasion : Casual outings, festive events

: Casual outings, festive events Care: Wipe clean with a soft cloth

Metro offers a refined pair of ethnic flats in a rose-gold tone, perfect for women who want both comfort and style. The one-toe design and metallic finish make these flats a versatile option that can be worn for casual or festive occasions.

Specifications:

Design : Rose-gold, one-toe flats

: Rose-gold, one-toe flats Size and Fit : Regular fit; true to size

: Regular fit; true to size Color Options : Rose-gold

: Rose-gold Material & Care : Synthetic upper; wipe clean

: Synthetic upper; wipe clean Occasion : Casual, festive wear

: Casual, festive wear Care: Clean gently with a dry cloth

These beige embellished flats from Anouk are designed to add an ethnic touch to your casual and festive outfits. The one-toe design offers comfort, while the embellishments add a touch of glamor, making them suitable for a wide range of occasions.

Specifications:

Design : Beige, embellished, one-toe flats

: Beige, embellished, one-toe flats Size and Fit : Regular fit; available in multiple sizes

: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes Color Options : Beige

: Beige Material & Care : Synthetic upper; wipe with a clean cloth

: Synthetic upper; wipe with a clean cloth Occasion : Casual, festive wear

: Casual, festive wear Care: Clean with a soft, dry cloth

These handcrafted mojaris by House of Pataudi feature a pink and gold-toned woven design, adding a modern touch to the traditional footwear. Comfortable and stylish, these mojaris are perfect for festive occasions, weddings, or even casual outings.

Specifications:

Design : Pink and gold-toned, woven mojaris

: Pink and gold-toned, woven mojaris Size and Fit : Regular fit; true to size

: Regular fit; true to size Color Options : Pink and gold tones

: Pink and gold tones Material & Care : Synthetic upper; spot clean

: Synthetic upper; spot clean Occasion : Festive wear, casual outings

: Festive wear, casual outings Care: Wipe with a clean, soft cloth

These cream-colored embellished mojaris from Shezone offer a traditional look with intricate detailing. The comfortable flat design makes them suitable for long wear, while the embellishments ensure that your outfit stands out during festive celebrations or casual outings.

Specifications:

Design : Cream-colored, embellished mojaris

: Cream-colored, embellished mojaris Size and Fit : Regular fit; true to size

: Regular fit; true to size Color Options : Cream

: Cream Material & Care : Synthetic upper; wipe clean

: Synthetic upper; wipe clean Occasion : Festive wear, casual outings

: Festive wear, casual outings Care: Spot clean with a soft cloth

Mochi’s embroidered wedge heels offer a perfect blend of height and comfort. The open-toe design and intricate embroidery make these heels a great option for festive occasions, weddings, or special events. The wedge heel provides stability and comfort for long hours of wear.

Specifications:

Design : Embroidered, open-toe wedge heels

: Embroidered, open-toe wedge heels Size and Fit : Regular fit; available in multiple sizes

: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes Color Options : Beige with embroidery

: Beige with embroidery Material & Care : Synthetic upper; wipe clean

: Synthetic upper; wipe clean Occasion : Weddings, festive events

: Weddings, festive events Care: Clean with a dry cloth

Apratim’s printed embellished mojaris feature a vibrant print with delicate embellishments, offering a unique twist to the traditional mojari design. These flats are perfect for pairing with ethnic outfits, adding a pop of color and personality to your ensemble.

Specifications:

Design : Printed, embellished mojaris

: Printed, embellished mojaris Size and Fit : Regular fit; available in multiple sizes

: Regular fit; available in multiple sizes Color Options : Multicolor

: Multicolor Material & Care : Synthetic upper; spot clean

: Synthetic upper; spot clean Occasion : Casual, festive wear

: Casual, festive wear Care: Clean with a soft cloth

How to Find the Perfect Product:

When choosing ethnic footwear for women, consider factors like design, occasion, and comfort. For festive events and weddings, opt for embellished or handcrafted heels like those from House of Pataudi or Mochi. If you’re looking for comfort with style, mojaris and flats from Shezone and Anouk offer both. Select a product that matches your outfit and fits your comfort needs for long wear.

