When it comes to choosing the perfect fragrance, Fogg has been a popular choice for men in India. With a wide range of long-lasting and captivating scents, Fogg perfumes have become a staple in every man's grooming kit. In this article, we have curated a list of the best Fogg perfumes for men in India, each with its own unique and captivating aroma. Whether you prefer a woody, musky, or fresh scent, there is something for everyone in this list. Read on to find the perfect Fogg perfume that suits your style and personality. Get through the day while you smell perfect with Fogg perfumes for men

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Men Scent Impressio is a captivating and long-lasting fragrance that exudes confidence and charm. With its unique blend of aromatic notes, this perfume is perfect for the modern man who wants to make a lasting impression. The scent is fresh and invigorating, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Men Scent Xtremo is a bold and intense fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who wants to make a statement. With its long-lasting and powerful scent, this perfume is ideal for special occasions and evening wear. The fragrance is a captivating blend of woody and musky notes, making it perfect for the confident and charismatic man.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Men Scent Intensio is a sophisticated and alluring fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who wants to exude confidence and charm. The perfume features a captivating blend of spicy and citrusy notes, making it ideal for everyday wear and casual occasions. The scent is long-lasting and invigorating, making it a versatile choice for any man.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Scent Men Wood Extreme is a rich and captivating fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who wants to make a bold statement. With its long-lasting and woody scent, this perfume is ideal for special occasions and evening wear. The fragrance is a unique blend of earthy and masculine notes, making it perfect for the confident and charismatic man.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Scent Men Amber Extreme is a warm and alluring fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who wants to exude charm and sophistication. With its long-lasting and amber scent, this perfume is ideal for everyday wear and casual occasions. The fragrance is a unique blend of spicy and oriental notes, making it perfect for the confident and charismatic man.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Men Scent Xpressio is a fresh and invigorating fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who wants to make a lasting impression. With its long-lasting and citrusy scent, this perfume is ideal for everyday wear and casual occasions. The fragrance is a refreshing blend of fruity and floral notes, making it perfect for the confident and charismatic man.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Scent Men Oud Extreme is a rich and intense fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who wants to make a bold statement. With its long-lasting and woody scent, this perfume is ideal for special occasions and evening wear. The fragrance is a captivating blend of oud and oriental notes, making it perfect for the confident and charismatic man.

Loading Suggestions...

Fogg Scent Combo of Men The Chief & The Commander is a versatile and alluring fragrance set that is perfect for the modern man who wants to exude confidence and charm. The combo features two captivating scents, each with its own unique blend of aromatic notes. The perfumes are long-lasting and invigorating, making them a versatile choice for any man.

Fogg perfume for men Top Features Comparison:

Best Fogg Perfumes Longevity Sillage Season Occasion Fogg Men Scent Impressio 8-10 hours Moderate All seasons Casual, Evening Fogg Men Scent Xtremo 10-12 hours Strong Winter, Fall Evening, Special occasions Fogg Men Scent Intensio 8-10 hours Moderate Spring, Summer Casual, Daytime Fogg Scent Men Wood Extreme 10-12 hours Strong Winter, Fall Evening, Special occasions Fogg Scent Men Amber Extreme 8-10 hours Moderate Spring, Summer Casual, Daytime Fogg Men Scent Xpressio 8-10 hours Moderate All seasons Casual, Daytime Fogg Scent Men Oud Extreme 10-12 hours Strong Winter, Fall Evening, Special occasions Fogg Scent Combo of Men The Chief & The Commander 8-10 hours Moderate All seasons Casual, Daytime

Similar stories for you

Best Yardley perfumes for women: Elegant scents for every occasion on Myntra; top 7 picks

Best fragrances for women: Top 10 long-lasting and affordable perfumes on Myntra

9 Best Calvin Klein perfumes: Find your signature scent for every occasion on Myntra

Bumper offers on perfumes at Myntra birthday blast: Get up to 50% off on perfumes, deodorants, body sprays, and more

FAQs on fogg perfume for men What is the price range of Fogg perfumes for men in India? The price of Fogg perfumes for men in India ranges from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1000, depending on the size and variant.

Are Fogg perfumes long-lasting? Yes, Fogg perfumes for men are known for their long-lasting and captivating scents, with an average longevity of 8-12 hours.

What are the best occasions to wear Fogg perfumes for men? Fogg perfumes for men are perfect for casual, daytime, evening, and special occasions, offering a versatile range of scents for every event.

What are the most popular Fogg perfume variants for men? The most popular Fogg perfume variants for men include Xtremo, Impressio, Intensio, Wood Extreme, Amber Extreme, Xpressio, Oud Extreme, and The Chief & The Commander.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.