Best hair straightener brands: Top 10 hair styling tools you can trust on Myntra

When it comes to styling your hair, choosing the right tool can make all the difference. With so many brands offering various hair straighteners, selecting the one that best suits your hair type and styling requirements can be challenging. That's why we've compiled a list of the best hair straightener brands to help you achieve sleek, smooth hair without damaging it.

Each brand offers something unique, from innovative technologies like adjustable temperature settings and ceramic-coated plates to budget-friendly features that don’t compromise on quality. This comparison will make it easy to decide which hair straightener fits your needs, whether you’re seeking precision styling or just a quick fix before you head out the door. Read on to discover which brands made the cut and why these products are perfect for your daily styling routine.

Top Picks for Hair Straightener

Philips is a well-known brand in the hair styling world, and the Philips BHS264/00 SilkProtect Hair Straightener delivers high-quality results with its advanced SilkProtect technology. This straightener comes with ceramic plates that ensure even heat distribution to protect your hair from damage while offering a smooth and shiny finish. The SilkProtect feature ensures a gentle styling process, reducing frizz and preventing hair breakage. Its compact size makes it perfect for those always on the go, and the Kerashine-infused plates add a natural shine to your locks.

Specifications:

SilkProtect technology for gentle styling

Kerashine-infused ceramic plates

Compact and travel-friendly design

Quick heating (within 60 seconds)

1.6m heat-safe cord

Havells brings you a professional-grade hair straightener with wide plates, making it perfect for individuals with thick or long hair. The wider plates cover more surface area, allowing for faster styling without compromising on results. The straightener is equipped with ceramic plates for smooth gliding and consistent heat distribution. It also features an instant heat-up mechanism that allows you to start styling in seconds, saving time while delivering a salon-quality finish. The product is well-suited for those who want efficient styling with professional results at home.

Specifications:

Wide ceramic plates for faster styling

Instant heat-up feature

Consistent heat distribution

1.8m long swivel cord

Lightweight and easy to use

Morphy Richards Estella HS2500 is designed for those who want precision and control while styling their hair. This straightener comes with adjustable temperature settings, allowing you to customize the heat according to your hair type, reducing the risk of damage. The ceramic plates ensure smooth gliding, preventing snagging and pulling, and the ergonomic design provides a comfortable grip. The Estella is perfect for achieving both sleek straight hair and curls, making it a versatile tool for different hairstyles.

Specifications:

Adjustable temperature settings

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding

Ergonomic design for easy handling

Dual-purpose (straightening and curling)

360-degree swivel cord

Vega’s Infra Style Hair Straightener stands out for its advanced infrared heating technology, which ensures deep and even heating for long-lasting results. The adjustable temperature settings make it suitable for all hair types, allowing users to customize the heat according to their hair’s needs. The floating ceramic plates glide effortlessly through the hair, reducing frizz and promoting a smooth finish. This straightener is an excellent option for those who want to maintain the health of their hair while achieving professional results at home.

Specifications:

Infrared heating for deep, even heat

Adjustable temperature settings

Floating ceramic plates

60-second quick heat-up

Sleek, ergonomic design

Agaro’s HS1957 hair straightener is designed for durability and high performance. It features ceramic-coated titanium plates, which are known for their heat retention and smooth gliding properties. The titanium plates not only provide long-lasting straightening but also help reduce styling time by heating up quickly. This model is equipped with an auto shut-off feature for added safety and comes with multiple heat settings to cater to various hair types.

Specifications:

Ceramic-coated titanium plates

Quick heat-up and consistent performance

Multiple heat settings

Auto shut-off feature for safety

Sleek and modern design

Nova’s Temperature Control Professional Hair Straightener is designed for users who want a balance between affordability and performance. It features temperature control settings that allow you to adjust the heat according to your hair’s requirements, ensuring a safe and effective styling process. The ceramic plates ensure even heat distribution, while the compact design makes it easy to carry and use on the go. This straightener is perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality.

Specifications:

Adjustable temperature control

Compact and travel-friendly design

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding

60-second heat-up time

Swivel cord for ease of use

The Igrid IG-3016 hair straightener offers ceramic-coated plates that glide smoothly through the hair, reducing friction and minimizing damage. This budget-friendly option is great for users looking for an affordable hair straightener without compromising on basic features. The Igrid IG-3016 heats up quickly and offers consistent heat distribution, making it a reliable option for everyday use. It’s also lightweight and portable, making it a convenient choice for travel.

Specifications:

Ceramic-coated plates

Lightweight and portable

Quick heat-up feature

Swivel cord for flexible use

Affordable pricing

The Litmus DIY Hair Straightener HS11 is designed for users who like to style their hair with precision and ease. It features 3D floating ceramic plates that adjust according to your hair’s thickness, providing even pressure and preventing hair damage. The straightener also heats up quickly, ensuring you spend less time waiting and more time styling. This tool is perfect for individuals who want to achieve salon-quality results at home.

Specifications:

3D floating ceramic plates

Adjustable heat settings

Lightweight and travel-friendly

Ergonomic design for comfortable use

Quick heat-up time

Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straightener is a premium product that delivers exceptional styling performance. It features flexing plates made from manganese copper alloy, which shape around your hair to reduce the amount of heat needed, minimizing damage. The straightener is cordless, making it convenient for travel or on-the-go styling. With precise heat control and longer battery life, the Dyson Corrale is perfect for those who want the best hair styling tool without compromising on hair health. Specifications:

Manganese copper alloy flexing plates

Cordless design for on-the-go styling

Precise temperature control

Long-lasting battery life

Premium build and performance

The Ikonic Professional Pro Straight Hair Straightener is designed for salon professionals and users who want high-end performance. Its nano titanium plates ensure quick heating and even heat distribution, making the styling process faster and more effective. This straightener can handle all hair types, from fine to thick, and the ergonomic design allows for easy use, even during long styling sessions. It’s a great choice for those who want professional results at home.

Specifications:

Nano titanium plates for fast heating

Suitable for all hair types

Ergonomic design

Adjustable temperature control

360-degree swivel cord

How to Find the Perfect Product



Choosing the perfect hair straightener depends on your hair type and styling needs. If you have thick hair, opt for straighteners with wide plates like the Havells HS4121 or the Ikonic Professional Pro Straight. For those who prioritize portability, the Philips BHS264/00 or the Dyson Corrale offer great on-the-go options. Consider products with adjustable temperature settings, especially if you have fine or damaged hair, as they allow for more precise heat control to prevent excessive heat damage.

This article covers everything you need to make an informed decision, ensuring you pick the best product based on your specific hair care needs.

