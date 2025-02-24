Kojic acid is a popular ingredient known for its skin-lightening properties, making it a sought-after solution for hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. In this article, we will explore the top 8 Kojic Acid body lotions available in the market. Whether you're looking for a daily glow serum or a skin-lightening lotion with SPF, we've got you covered. Each product has been carefully selected based on its effectiveness, ingredients, and customer reviews to help you find the perfect fit for your skincare needs. Revolutionise your skin care routine with these Kojic Acid body lotions

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co. 1% Kojic Acid Daily Glow Body Serum Lotion is formulated to reduce dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. With its lightweight and non-greasy formula, it provides intense hydration and leaves the skin with a radiant glow. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Body Lotion is enriched with the goodness of Kesar and Kojic Acid to brighten the skin and reduce pigmentation. This lotion is known for its hydrating and nourishing properties, leaving the skin soft and supple. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Bake 5% Glycolic Acid & Lactic Acid Body Lotion is designed to exfoliate the skin, reduce dark spots, and improve skin texture. With its gentle yet effective formula, it helps in achieving a smoother and brighter complexion. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Kozicare Skin Lightening Body Lotion is infused with Vitamin E and Kojic Acid to lighten and brighten the skin. It effectively reduces dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone, leaving the skin with a healthy radiance. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Bake 2% Kojic Acid Body Lotion with SPF 30 PA++ offers protection from UV rays while targeting dark spots and tan removal. Its non-greasy formula provides long-lasting hydration and helps in achieving an even skin tone. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Kozicare Skin Lightening Body Lotion is formulated with Kojic Acid and Niacinamide to reduce melanin production and lighten the skin. It effectively diminishes dark spots, pigmentation, and discoloration, leaving the skin with a natural glow. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Caret Organic Hybrid Creamy Cleanser comes with a nourishing Almond Body Lotion to provide complete skincare. The body lotion is enriched with Almond oil and natural extracts to deeply moisturize and rejuvenate the skin. This combo is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Loading Suggestions...

Vaidyaglow Full Body Whitening Lotion is specially designed to lighten and brighten the skin tone. Enriched with natural ingredients, it effectively reduces pigmentation, dark spots, and blemishes, leaving the skin with a luminous glow. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Kojic acid body lotions top features and comparison:

Best Kojic Acid Body Lotions Volume Formulation Key Ingredients Skin Type SPF The Derma Co. 1% Kojic Acid Daily Glow Body Serum Lotion 250ml Serum Lotion Kojic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, Vitamin E All Skin Types No Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Body Lotion 200ml Body Lotion Kesar, Kojic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid All Skin Types No Bake 5% Glycolic Acid & Lactic Acid Body Lotion 200ml Body Lotion Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Vitamin C All Skin Types No Kozicare Skin Lightening Body Lotion with Vitamin E & Kojic Acid 200ml Body Lotion Vitamin E, Kojic Acid, Niacinamide All Skin Types No Bake 2% Kojic Acid Body Lotion SPF 30 PA++ 200ml Body Lotion Kojic Acid, SPF 30, PA++ All Skin Types Yes Kozicare Skin Lightening Body Lotion with Kojic Acid & Niacinamide 200ml Body Lotion Kojic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin E All Skin Types No Caret Organic Hybrid Creamy Cleanser with Nourishing Almond Body Lotion 200ml Creamy Cleanser & Body Lotion Almond Oil, Natural Extracts All Skin Types No Vaidyaglow Full Body Whitening Lotion 200ml Body Lotion Natural Whitening Agents All Skin Types No

Similar stories for you

Best body lotions for summer: The perfect formula with sunscreen for happy summer skin

Best body lotions for dry skin in 2025: Top picks to keep your skin looking hydrated and fresh

Master the art of smokey eyes: Get subtle to bold shades for a timeless, sultry look with these smokey eyeshadows

Glossy lipsticks for women for a lustrous look: Shine, gloss, and glam in every swipe; Top 10 picks

FAQs on kojic acid body lotion What is the price range of these Kojic Acid body lotions? The price range of these Kojic Acid body lotions varies from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1000, depending on the brand and formulation.

Are these lotions suitable for all skin types? Yes, all the mentioned lotions are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Do these lotions contain any harmful chemicals? No, these lotions are formulated without harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates to ensure safe and effective skincare.

Are there any new releases of Kojic Acid body lotions in the market? Yes, there are new releases of Kojic Acid body lotions with advanced formulations aimed at addressing specific skin concerns. It is recommended to check for the latest releases from trusted brands.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.