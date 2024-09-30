Best kurtas for men and women: Find Indya, Kalini, Anouk and more at Myntra BFF’24

Guys, ever slipped into a kurta and thought, “Why do I look so unfit?” Or maybe your kurta turned into a body-hiding ninja, concealing every inch of that amazing physique you’ve got. Best kurtas for men and women on Myntra

Now, for the lovely ladies out there, have you ever worn a kurta and thought, “Is this fabric conspiring to hide all the best parts of me?” Instead of embracing your curves, it’s draping you in a way that feels more like a ‘mysterious mist’ than a ‘marvellous silhouette.’ It’s like the kurta forgot its job was to flatter, not disappear into the ether of fabric folds.

Relax, you’re not the problem—it’s just a kurta mismatch.

But hey, we’re here to fix that and help you find the best kurta for every body type! Whether you're blessed with curves, rocking a petite frame, or standing tall like a fashion-forward skyscraper, this guide will help you pick a kurta that makes you feel like a million bucks (without spending it). Let’s dive into the world of body-hugging, confidence-boosting kurtas, so next time, you’ll look less “wrapped up in fabric” and more “wrapped in compliments” as you discover the best kurta for every body type!

Now, worrying about those terrifying price tags that make your wallet weep? Fear not! We’ve scoured the Myntra BFF'24 sale to find the best kurta for every body type that celebrates your fabulous shape without sending your bank account into a tailspin. Fashion doesn’t have to be a financial nightmare—let’s get you looking great for less!

Ready? Let’s go!

Unlock Your Kurta Mojo: Top Choices for Every Male Body Type

Finding the perfect kurta that complements your body type can transform your look from ordinary to extraordinary. Here’s a fabulous lineup of the top 5 kurtas for men from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, specially curated as the best kurta for every body type. Get ready to look amazing and feel confident!

Ideal for all body types, the straight-cut kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale offers a timeless and versatile silhouette. This House of Pataudi Ethnic Straight Kurta is designed to flatter nearly every body type with elegance and charm, making it the best kurta for every body type. With a fit that hugs your shape without being too snug, the straight kurta gracefully follows your contours. Its knee-length design offers the perfect balance, elongating your legs while providing ample coverage. Plus, who doesn’t love pockets? Two of them mean you can stash away your essentials or maybe even a cheeky snack for later!

With its vibrant purple hue and eye-catching ethnic motifs, this kurta is like a spotlight for your style. It draws attention upward, creating a flattering vertical line that works wonders for all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re tall, short, slim, or curvy, this kurta adapts like a pro, making it the best kurta for every body type. Whether you're heading to a festive gathering or just looking to elevate your everyday look, this piece is a must-have in every modern man’s wardrobe. Trust us; it’s the best kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale for every body type you can find!

Key Features

Stylish mandarin collar

Long sleeves for coverage

Straight shape flatter all body types

Sequined detail for sparkle

Two practical pockets

Knee-length for an elongating effect

Design Styling Regular Length Knee-length Neck Mandarin Collar

Tired of battling those broad shoulders and looking for a kurta that embraces your frame? Look no further than the HERE&NOW Cotton A-Line Kurta from this Myntra BFF'24 sale! Its flowing design drapes over your torso like a gentle breeze, giving you the freedom to move with ease while keeping your look sharp and stylish. Let’s give a shout-out to the Mandarin collar—it’s the little detail that adds a touch of height without taking over your entire look. And those vertical stripes? They give the illusion of a longer, leaner silhouette while you rock those broad shoulders. With an above-knee length that keeps things fresh and vibrant, this kurta strikes the perfect balance with those longer sleeves.

Key Features

A-line shape balances broader shoulders

Mandarin collar adds height

Vertical stripes elongate the look

The flowing design ensures comfort

Above-knee length offers a youthful vibe

Design Styling Regular Length Above Knee Neck Mandarin Collar

Tall men, this one’s for you! The VASTRAMAY Cotton long kurta is tailored for tall men with its perfect length and flattering A-line shape. It keeps things in perfect proportion, letting you show off those long legs without feeling like you’re drowning in fabric. Those long, roll-up sleeves? Total game changers! Roll them down for a polished appearance, or roll them up for that effortlessly cool style—your choice, your rules! The geometric print in white and blue adds a fresh, contemporary touch to the kurta. This kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale checks all the boxes for a chic and modern wardrobe staple!

Key Features

A-line shape enhances the height

The Mandarin collar adds sophistication

Long roll-up sleeves for versatility

Geometric prints create balance

Breathable cotton for comfort

Design Styling Regular Length Above Knee Shape Straight Print Geometric

Gentlemen with oval body types, let’s give a round of applause for the Bushirt Mandarin Collar Ethnic Printed Cotton Kurta! This kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is designed to elevate your wardrobe while keeping comfort in mind. Its straight shape effortlessly drapes over your torso, allowing for free movement without clinging—perfect for those who want to look sharp without any fuss. Its mandarin collar adds a hint of elegance and draws the eye upward, making your neck look longer and highlighting that handsome face of yours. This kurta’s fun prints work like a charm to take the focus off the midsection, allowing your personality to shine.

Key Features

Vibrant green with ethnic motifs

Flattering straight cut

Above-knee length with curved hem

Stylish mandarin collar

Comfortable long sleeves

Soft, breathable cotton

Design Styling Regular Length Above Knee Shape Straight Print Ethnic Motifs

If you’ve got a curvy body type, DEYANN’s Men Woven Design kurta is here to embrace those lovely curves while keeping your style game on point. The panelled styling of this kurta works wonders for curvy bodies. It provides structure while allowing for that extra wiggle room we all love. The smart design ensures that the kurta flows beautifully over your shape, creating a flattering silhouette that feels as good as it looks. This kurta features an eye-catching woven design that adds depth and personality. Its round neck is perfect for showcasing your favourite accessories, whether it’s a snazzy necklace or a statement scarf. So go ahead, embrace your curves, and let this kurta from Myntra BFF'24 sale be your go-to choice for a dapper look!

Key Features

Woven design for added texture

Bold red and cream colour combination

Durable, high-quality fabric

Perfect for festive wear

Designed to celebrate your curves

Top Design Styling Panelled Length Knee Length Shape Straight Print Woven Design

Curvy, Slim, or In-Between: Top Kurtas for Every Woman

Whether you’re curvy, petite, or rocking that hourglass shape, you’ll find that the best kurta for every body type is waiting just for you at the Myntra BFF'24 sale! Time to jump into the top 5 kurtas in the Myntra BFF'24 sale that’ll have you flaunting your style like you own the runway—because, sweetheart, you absolutely do!

Got an hourglass or pear-shaped figure? Grab this kurta and let the compliments roll in! The Kalini Anarkali Kurta is tailor-made for you, hugging your bodice in all the right places while allowing that flowing calf-length design to dance around your curves. It accentuates your waist and creates a stunning silhouette, giving you that hourglass definition we all love! Plus, those long sleeves? They add an elegant touch that elongates your arms and adds a dash of sophistication.

With a stunning floral print that pops with colour and charm, this kurta isn’t just a piece of clothing; it’s a confidence booster! So, pear-shaped beauties, it’s time to own those gorgeous curves! Slip into the Kalini Anarkali Kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, and let your style do the talking.

Key Features

Chic V-neck design

Comfortable long sleeves

Bright and lively floral pattern

Stylish calf-length cut

Soft and airy georgette fabric

Design Styling Regular Length Calf Length Shape Anarkali Print Floral

Looking for a kurta in this Myntra BFF'24 sale that hugs in all the right places? Say hello to this A-line kurta! This stunning piece features a flattering A-line shape that flares gently from the waist, making it perfect for pear-shaped and apple-shaped bodies. The elegant black and red colour scheme is adorned with beautiful ethnic motifs that add a touch of tradition. Its above-knee length with a flared hem makes it incredibly versatile—dress it up for special occasions or keep it casual for everyday wear. Rock it any day of the week, and let your style shine!

Key Features

Bold black and red colour

Elegant ethnic motifs

Classic round neck

Comfortable long sleeves

Above-knee length with flared hem

Design Styling Regular Length Above Knee Shape A-Line Print Ethnic Motifs

Sometimes, simplicity reigns supreme, and that’s where the Indo Era Floral Embroidered Sequins Straight Kurta truly shines! With its stylish three-quarter sleeves and chic round neck, this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is perfect for any occasion. The straight shape and knee-length hem create a flattering silhouette for all body types, while the clean lines keep things effortlessly sleek. The beautiful floral print adds a delightful touch, and those side slits? They bring just the right amount of movement and flair! Embrace the beauty of simplicity with this kurta that effortlessly complements every woman’s figure —truly the best kurta for every body type!

Key Features

Trendy three-quarter sleeves

Chic round neck

Flattering straight shape and knee-length hem

Elegant floral print

Side slits for added movement

Sparkling sequins detail

Design Styling Regular Length Knee Length Shape Straight Print Floral

INDYA Women Peplum Layered kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is perfect for hourglass and rectangular shapes, giving your waist all the love it craves while adding that extra wow factor. The above-knee length and straight hemline keep things fresh, while the earthy wine hue brings a cosy vibe that’s simply delightful. And let’s talk about that gorgeous thread work—total showstopper alert! Overall, this kurta embraces both hourglass and rectangular body shapes by enhancing natural features and providing a flattering, stylish option that’s versatile enough for any occasion!

Key Features

Flared hem for volume

Belted design for waist definition

Elegant ethnic motifs

Above-knee length

Intricate thread work

Design Styling Regular Length Above Knee Shape A-Line Print Ethnic Motifs

For those who love a little drama in their outfit, this tiered kurta from Divena is a must-try! It adds dimension and movement, making it perfect for petite and curvier figures alike. With its playful layers, this kurta from he Myntra BFF'24 sale gives a fashion-forward look. With its vibrant pink and orange hues, this kurta is a burst of joy. But wait, there’s more! The tie-up detail at the waist allows you to cinch it in for a flattering fit that highlights your curves. Crafted from machine-woven cotton, this kurta is not just pretty but also comfortable and easy to wear.

Key Features

Trendy three-quarter sleeves

Classic round neck

Calf-length for elegance

Stunning embroidered and mirror details

Adjustable tie-up waist

Fits both petite and curvy body types

Design Styling Tiered Length Calf Length Shape Anarkali Print Bandhani

Conclusion

The Myntra BFF'24 sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with kurtas that not only look good but also feel great on your body. Whether you're a pear, apple, hourglass, rectangle, or triangle shape, there’s the best kurta for every body type waiting to elevate your style. It’s all about understanding your body type and picking the right designs that complement your figure. So, go ahead, fill that cart, and step into the festive season with confidence, knowing you’ve found the best kurta for every body type this Myntra BFF'24 sale!

Best Kurtas for Men and Women: Find Indya, Kalini, Anonuk and More at Myntra BFF’24 Can I wear short kurtas if I have a pear-shaped body? Yes, absolutely! Just make sure they are slightly fitted at the top and flare out a bit at the bottom to balance your proportions. Pair them with leggings or palazzos for a chic look.

What type of kurta suits petite figures? Petite figures look great in shorter kurtas with a defined waist. Anarkali styles can also work well as long as the flare isn’t too overwhelming.

Are prints a good choice for plus-sized women? Yes, but stick to smaller, more delicate prints or vertical stripes, as these can create a slimming effect. Bold, large prints may add extra bulk, so if you're looking for the best kurta for every body type, choosing subtle patterns can help balance and enhance your silhouette.

Is it okay to wear long kurtas if I’m tall? Yes! Long kurtas can look fantastic on taller men, adding an air of sophistication. Just ensure the length doesn’t drown you—aim for a flattering knee length or above. For those seeking the best kurta for every body type, finding the right fit is key to showcasing your unique style!

What should I look for when choosing the best kurta for every body type? When selecting the best kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale for every body type, focus on the silhouette that compliments your frame. If you have a petite frame, opt for straight, fitted styles. For curvier shapes, flared or A-line kurtas create balance. The right fit ensures you’re not just wearing a kurta—you’re rocking it!

