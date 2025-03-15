Menu Explore
Best oversized t-shirts: Coz baggy is the new chic; smart, comfortable fit for men, women, and kids at up to 60% off

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 15, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Oversized t shirts are both comfortable and stylish. Get up to 60% off on oversized t-shirts for men, women, and kids for you.

LEOTUDE Mens Oversized Half Sleeve Round Neck T-Shirt (PO3_FS49_BLESD_Soul_LOSNGLS_P_Beige, Maron_L) View Details checkDetails

₹698

Puma Unisexs Solid Oversized Fit T-Shirt (679188_Mars Red View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

The Souled Store Men Official Rick and Morty: Reality White Oversized T Shirts for Men Baggy Off-Shoulder Loose Fit Relaxed Drop Shoulder Half Sleeve Round Neck Back Printed View Details checkDetails

₹749

Bewakoof Mens Graphic Print Oversized Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton T-Shirt Red View Details checkDetails

₹574

crazymonk Unisex Minato The Yellow Flash Anime Oversized Oversized Fit T-Shirt- White, L View Details checkDetails

₹699

Nobero Mens Oversized Fit T-Shirt (1M-TWRT-C0748_Sand L) View Details checkDetails

₹658

WANDERLOOMS Trailhunter Printed Oversize T-Shirt | Cotton Half-Sleeves Oversize Tshirt for Men | Drop Shoulder Tshirt for Men | Casual Round Neck Oversized Tshirt | Baggy Tshirt for Men Gray View Details checkDetails

₹949

ComicSense.xyz Unisex Tokyo Revengers Anime Oversized T shirts for Men and Women, Draken Pattern Printed Drop Shoulder Tshirt - Large Black View Details checkDetails

₹849

The Souled Store TSS Originals: Beach Vibes Women Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹999

The Souled Store Felix The Cat: Feline Force Women and Girls Short Sleeve Round Cotton Oversized T-Shirts Off White View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Puma Womens Solid Oversized Fit T-Shirt (67406566_Rose Dust View Details checkDetails

₹1,259

FOREVER 21 Womens Oversized Fit T-Shirt (FWS24CKDF011401_White View Details checkDetails

₹1,113

ONLY Womens Oversized Fit T-Shirt (15336682-Jet Black_Jet View Details checkDetails

₹1,035

Pepe Jeans Womens Oversize Fit Solid T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

RodZen Oversized Pure Cotton V-Neck Printed Loose Fit T-Shirt for Women/Girls (Maroon,White; L) (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Marks & Spencer Womens Oversized Fit T-Shirt (T515340BRIGHT Coral_Bright View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

The Souled Store House of Dragon: Fierce Women and Girls Short Sleeves Round Neck Purple Embellished Cotton Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

CLOTURE Printed Round Neck Pure Cotton Oversized Women T-Shirt | Loose Fit Drop Shoulder Top | Combo Pack of 5 | Availble in Multicolor Size Small to 2XL. View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

The Souled Store TSS :Garfield: 78 Womens and Girls Regular Fit Half Sleeves Cotton White Color T-Shirt (227704_White) Oversized T Shirts for Women T-Shirt Girls Cotton Casual Half Sleeves Baggy View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Veirdo® Oversized Baggy Fit Comfortable Pure Cotton Round Neck Drop Shoulder T-Shirt with Graphic Print Collection Tee for Men & Boys (Available in Black, Blue, Beige & Swan White Color) View Details checkDetails

₹359

Kids Over Sized Anime Graphic T-Shirts for Boys and Girls, Tiger Print, Pure Cotton Fabric. Round Neck, Short Sleeve. (11-12 Years, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹330

KYDA KIDS® Boys 100% Cotton Round Neck Printed Raglan Half Sleeve Black and White Pure Cotton Oversized Tshirt (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹389

Round Neck Half Sleeve Shippuden Anime Character Printed Tshirt for Boys and Girls (10-11 Years) White View Details checkDetails

₹284

MODARUE Anime T Shirt for Boys - Kakashi Uchiha Naruto Shippuden Kids Half Sleeve Oversized Drop Shoulder Anim Print Tshirt Melange Blue 10-11 Years View Details checkDetails

₹438

MIGLOCUST Anime Co-ord Set For Kids- Naruto Kakashi Oversized Tshirt and Track Pants Jogger Combo for Boys Melange White 10-11 Years View Details checkDetails

₹899

LOCAVESTIR Anime Co-ord Set For Kids- One Piece Luffy Oversized Tshirt and Track Pants Jogger Combo for Boys Black 10-11 Years View Details checkDetails

₹853

DOOMEE Boys Printed Lightweight Oversized Slim Fit Round Neck Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt | Soft Casual Tee | Breathable Fabric & Durable Design | Classic Fit & Everyday Comfort | Beige | 10-11 Years View Details checkDetails

₹399

My Milestones Round Neck Oversized Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder T-Shirt (10 Years-11 Years, Vanila Ice) View Details checkDetails

₹530

The Souled Store Official Marvel: Creative Chaos Men and Boys Short Sleeves Round Neck Multicolor All Over Printed Cotton Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹1,119

JUNEBERRY® 100% Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Round Neck T-Shirt for Women & Girls (Sizes: S to 2XL) (OS_JB_POOKIE18_DC_WT_M) View Details checkDetails

₹399

Besick Kids Oversized Plain Pure Cotton Tshirt for Girls White_12-13 Years View Details checkDetails

₹499

Nusyl Girls Lilac We Got Swag Text Printed Cotton Blend Oversized T-Shirt/Half Sleeve Round Neck Longline Drop Shoulder Tee/Relaxed Fit & Baggy Fit Latest Stylish View Details checkDetails

₹349

LOCAVESTIR Girls Printed Round Neck, Regular Loosefit Longline Drop Shoulder Boho Style T-Shirt, Butterfly Black 12-13Y View Details checkDetails

₹444

RodZen Oversized Loose Fit Half Sleeves Cotton Round Neck Printed T-Shirt for Womens/Girls (Black, M) View Details checkDetails

₹390

The Souled Store|Official Wonder Woman: Fierce Kids and Girl T-Shirts|Half Sleeve|Loose fit Graphic Printed| 100% Cotton Dark Blue Color Girls Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹499

Diversify Oversized Loose Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Half Sleeves Cotton Blend Back Printed T-Shirt for Women/Girls (DVW01DRAGONPISTA-XL_Pista_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹329

Oversized t-shirts can be traced back to the late 80s and early 90s, when Bollywood fashion was supercharged by the hip-hop culture. From Bollywood heartthrobs to Indian Raps, oversized t-shirts could be seen everywhere. And soon these baggy t-shirts become a synonymous with both comfort and style.

Oversized tshirts for men, women, kids at up to 60% off
Oversized tshirts for men, women, kids at up to 60% off

From millennials to Gen Z, these baggy t-shirts gives a major laid-back style and make a bold fashion statement. Whether you layer it with a front open leather jacket, just team it up with an unbuttoned shirt, or keep it solo, these breezy oversized t-shirts are an ultimate definition of comfort and style.

If you too are looking to buy an oversized t-shirt, then Amazon is the best place to buy one. You can get up to 60% off on oversized t-shirts for men, women, and kids. Here are our top options for you.

Oversized t-shirts for men at up to 60% off

Level up your casual game with these oversized t-shirts, where comfort meets effortless style. Designed for a relaxed fit, these tees give you that laid-back, streetwear vibe while keeping things ultra-breathable. Layer it up or rock it solo, the soft, premium fabric ensures all-day ease. Pair it with jeans, joggers, or shorts for an effortlessly cool look. These oversized t-shirts are available at up to 60% off, perfect for lounging, hanging out, or making a bold fashion statement.

Oversized t-shirts for women at up to 55% off

Slip into pure comfort with the oversized t-shirts for women, an effortless blend of chic and cosy. Designed for a loose, flattering fit, these tees drape beautifully, giving you that effortlessly cool vibe. Made from ultra-soft, breathable fabric, these oversized t-shirts are perfect for lounging, layering, or making a street-style statement. Tuck it into high-waisted jeans, knot it at the waist, or wear it as a dress, the styling possibilities are endless to keep you stylish.

Oversized t-shirts for boys at 45% off

Let your little trendsetter stay comfy and stylish with these oversized t-shirts for boys! Made for movement and all-day adventures, these tees offer a relaxed fit that keeps things breezy and cool. Whether he's running around with friends or chilling at home, the ultra-soft fabric ensures maximum comfort. Available in fun colours and bold prints, they pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, or joggers. Give him a wardrobe staple that’s as effortlessly cool as he is!

Oversized t-shirts for girls at 45% off

Stylish, comfy, and oh-so-versatile, these oversized t-shirts for girls are a must-have! Designed for a relaxed, effortless fit, these tees bring a trendy, laid-back vibe to any outfit. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, they’re perfect for playdates, lounging, or dressing up with cute accessories. Wear it loose, knot it up, or pair it with leggings for a chic yet comfy look. From casual days to statement outfits, this tee is all about playful confidence and all-day comfort!

Stylish comfort: Women's flat sandals for effortless summer style

FAQ for oversized tshirts

  • What is an oversized T-shirt?

    An oversized T-shirt is a loose-fitting, relaxed style of T-shirt that is designed to be larger than a standard fit for a comfortable and trendy look.

  • How should I choose the right size?

    Oversized T-shirts are meant to be roomy, so they generally fit larger than regular T-shirts. If you prefer a slightly relaxed fit, stick to your usual size. If you want an extreme oversized look, consider sizing up. Refer to our size chart for exact measurements.

  • What fabric is used for the oversized T-shirt?

    Our oversized T-shirts are made from high-quality, breathable cotton or a cotton-blend for maximum comfort and durability. Check the product description for specific fabric details.

  • How do I style an oversized T-shirt?

    Oversized T-shirts can be styled in multiple ways: Pair them with jeans or joggers for a casual streetwear look. Tuck them into high-waisted pants or skirts for a trendy vibe. Layer with jackets or hoodies for a cosy outfit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
