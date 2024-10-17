Best plus size ethnic wear: 10 stylish kurta sets for curvy women on Myntra

In today’s fashion world, plus size ethnic wear has gained popularity, offering curvy women stylish and comfortable clothing that enhances their natural beauty. Finding well-fitting, flattering ethnic wear for curvy women used to be challenging, but thanks to brands like Extra Love by Libas, Indo Era, and A Plus by Ahalyaa, there's a vast selection of plus size kurtis and ethnic dresses that cater specifically to curvier body types. Best plus size ethnic wear: 10 stylish kurta sets for curvy women(Pexels)

Plus size ethnic wear isn't just about the fit—it's also about celebrating individuality and confidence. With vibrant patterns, breathable fabrics, and modern yet traditional designs, these kurtas and ethnic sets offer a unique blend of comfort and fashion. Whether you’re looking for affordable plus size ethnic wear for daily outings or something a bit more festive, these outfits will meet your needs. They are designed to make every woman feel elegant, regardless of her size.

In this article, we’ll explore the best options available for plus size ethnic wear. From kurtas with intricate embroidery to comfortable cotton kurta sets, there’s something for every occasion. We’ll take a detailed look at 10 beautiful ethnic sets, highlighting the key features of each so you can find the perfect match for your style.

Top Picks: Best Plus Size Ethnic Wear – 10 Stylish Kurta Sets for Curvy Women

This elegant kurta set from Extra Love by Libas features a floral yoke design that adds a feminine touch to the outfit. The comfortable palazzos paired with the matching dupatta create a stylish yet functional ensemble, perfect for daily wear or festive occasions. Made from high-quality fabric, this kurta set ensures all-day comfort without compromising on style. The beautiful floral patterns give it a timeless appeal, while the yoke design enhances the upper body for a flattering look. Whether you wear it for casual events or family gatherings, this set is a must-have for curvy women looking to embrace their style with confidence.

Specifications:

Design: Floral yoke design with elegant patterns

Floral yoke design with elegant patterns Size and Fit: Available in plus sizes with a flattering fit

Available in plus sizes with a flattering fit Color Options: Green with floral prints

Green with floral prints Material: Cotton

Cotton Occasion: Suitable for casual and semi-formal events

Suitable for casual and semi-formal events Care: Easy-care fabric, machine washable

This kurta set is ideal for festive occasions, offering a perfect combination of embroidery and simplicity. The straight-cut kurta features intricate floral embroidery on a solid base, creating a subtle yet striking look. The trousers provide a comfortable alternative to traditional salwars, and the matching dupatta completes the ethnic ensemble. Made from breathable fabric, this set is both stylish and practical, making it an excellent choice for curvy women who want to look their best without sacrificing comfort.

Specifications:

Design: Floral embroidery with minimalist detailing

Floral embroidery with minimalist detailing Size and Fit: Straight-cut design, tailored for plus sizes

Straight-cut design, tailored for plus sizes Color Options: Solid color with contrast embroidery

Solid color with contrast embroidery Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Occasion: Perfect for festive events or family functions

Perfect for festive events or family functions Care: Machine wash, low maintenance fabric

The ethnic motifs on this printed kurta set make it an excellent choice for both casual and formal wear. The straight-cut design is flattering on curvy women, and the comfortable salwar adds a traditional touch to the outfit. With its breathable fabric and stylish prints, this set offers the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. The accompanying dupatta completes the look, making this set versatile for various occasions.

Specifications:

Design: Ethnic motifs printed on breathable fabric

Ethnic motifs printed on breathable fabric Size and Fit: Straight-cut kurta, plus size fit

Straight-cut kurta, plus size fit Color Options: Multi-color prints with a neutral base

Multi-color prints with a neutral base Material: Cotton

Cotton Occasion: Suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions

Suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions Care: Machine wash, easy to maintain

For those looking for a fresh, summery outfit, this floral printed pure cotton kurta set is perfect. The set includes a straight-fit kurta, matching trousers, and a dupatta, making it a complete outfit for curvy women. The soft cotton material ensures comfort even on warmer days, while the floral prints add a pop of color and style. This set is ideal for casual outings, daily wear, or relaxed gatherings.

Specifications:

Design: Floral printed design with soft hues

Floral printed design with soft hues Size and Fit: Straight-fit kurta with matching trousers

Straight-fit kurta with matching trousers Color Options: Available in floral print patterns

Available in floral print patterns Material: 100% pure cotton

100% pure cotton Occasion: Ideal for casual wear and summer outings

Ideal for casual wear and summer outings Care: Machine wash, breathable fabric

This Indo Era kurta set is perfect for women who appreciate the timeless combination of floral prints and pure cotton. Designed for plus size women, this kurta comes with a traditional salwar and a dupatta, offering both comfort and style. The vibrant floral prints on a breathable fabric make it a great choice for both casual and festive events. The soft cotton fabric ensures that you stay cool and comfortable throughout the day, while the traditional design adds an elegant touch to your wardrobe.

Specifications:

Design: Floral prints with a traditional salwar design

Floral prints with a traditional salwar design Size and Fit: Designed for plus size women

Designed for plus size women Color Options: Available in vibrant colors

Available in vibrant colors Material: Pure cotton

Pure cotton Occasion: Suitable for casual and festive wear

Suitable for casual and festive wear Care: Machine wash, easy maintenance

This floral cotton kurta set by Extra Love is designed to provide maximum comfort without compromising on style. The floral prints and breathable cotton fabric make it an ideal choice for everyday wear. The set includes a straight-fit kurta, salwar, and a matching dupatta, making it a versatile option for curvy women. Whether you’re attending a family gathering or going out for a casual outing, this kurta set is perfect for any occasion.

Specifications:

Design: Floral prints with a straight-fit design

Floral prints with a straight-fit design Size and Fit: Plus size fit, comfortable for curvy women

Plus size fit, comfortable for curvy women Color Options: Multi-color floral patterns

Multi-color floral patterns Material: Cotton

Cotton Occasion: Casual wear, suitable for everyday use

Casual wear, suitable for everyday use Care: Machine washable fabric

This stylish kurta set combines traditional thread work with modern design elements. The floral yoke design adds elegance, while the trousers and matching dupatta complete the look. Made from high-quality fabric, this kurta set is ideal for festive occasions or formal events. The intricate thread work enhances the overall look, making it a sophisticated choice for curvy women who want to stand out.

Specifications:

Design: Floral yoke design with detailed thread work

Floral yoke design with detailed thread work Size and Fit: Tailored for plus size women

Tailored for plus size women Color Options: Available in classic colors with thread work

Available in classic colors with thread work Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Occasion: Ideal for festive events or formal gatherings

Ideal for festive events or formal gatherings Care: Machine wash, low maintenance

This kurta set from A Plus by Ahalyaa features elegant floral prints and Gotta Patti work, making it an excellent choice for festive wear. The comfortable palazzos provide a contemporary twist, while the matching dupatta completes the traditional look. This set is perfect for curvy women who want to look stylish without sacrificing comfort. Whether it’s a family function or a festive celebration, this set is sure to impress.

Specifications:

Design: Floral prints with Gotta Patti detailing

Floral prints with Gotta Patti detailing Size and Fit: Regular fit, tailored for curvy women

Regular fit, tailored for curvy women Color Options: Floral print patterns in vibrant colors

Floral print patterns in vibrant colors Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Occasion: Perfect for festive and special occasions

Perfect for festive and special occasions Care: Easy-care fabric, machine wash

For a modern yet ethnic look, this kurta set from Little More by Stylum offers a fresh design with a Cuban collar and A-line silhouette. The floral prints and empire waistline make it a flattering choice for plus size women. Paired with comfortable trousers, this set is perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events. The lightweight fabric ensures comfort throughout the day, making it a great addition to any wardrobe.

Specifications:

Design: Floral printed with a Cuban collar and A-line cut

Floral printed with a Cuban collar and A-line cut Size and Fit: Empire waistline, tailored for plus size women

Empire waistline, tailored for plus size women Color Options: Floral patterns with subtle hues

Floral patterns with subtle hues Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Occasion: Suitable for casual and semi-formal events

Suitable for casual and semi-formal events Care: Machine washable, lightweight fabric

This stunning kurta set is perfect for festive occasions, featuring intricate mirror work and ethnic motif prints. The straight-fit kurta is paired with matching trousers and a dupatta, creating an elegant ensemble that’s both stylish and comfortable. The breathable fabric ensures that you stay cool, while the mirror work adds a touch of glamour to your outfit. This set is ideal for curvy women looking to make a statement at any event.

Specifications:

Design: Ethnic motifs with mirror work embellishments

Ethnic motifs with mirror work embellishments Size and Fit: Straight-fit kurta, designed for plus size women

Straight-fit kurta, designed for plus size women Color Options: Available in classic colors with mirror work

Available in classic colors with mirror work Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Occasion: Festive wear, perfect for special occasionsCare: Machine washable fabric

Also Read: Must-have accessories for women in 2024

How to Find the Perfect Product

When choosing the right plus size ethnic wear, consider factors like comfort, occasion, and style. For everyday wear, opt for cotton kurtas with breathable fabrics. If you're looking for something special for festive occasions, go for designs with mirror work, embroidery, or thread work. Pay attention to the size and fit to ensure that the outfit enhances your natural curves.

Also Read: Best ethnic footwear for women: Top 10 stylish and traditional picks for any occasion

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.