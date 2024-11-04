Best selling women’s designer kurtas on Myntra: Best options from Libas, Kalini, Indo Era, and more

Your aesthetic wardrobe collection can be made more fashionable by adding it with a designer kurta. Wondering how? Yes, fashion is no longer limited to jeans and crop tops. You can stay fashionable in your outfit even with the blend of modernity and tradition. Obviously, you can be easily carried into the world of trending women’s fashion by getting a designer kurta. Not only have designer kurtas from the Myntra BFF'24 sale been a staple outfit for ethnic looks, but they have also evolved to be a thoughtful option for festivals, celebrations, casual outings, or regular office wear. Best Selling Women’s Designer Kurtas: Libas, Kalini, Indo Era, and more

Every designer kurta adorns a unique artistry work that fashion lovers can treasure. Heading to a birthday party or family gathering? Get dressed up beautifully in a designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale and steal the show. With a wide variety of styles, designer kurtas provide you with both traditional and contemporary fashion. Whether you prefer embellishment with bold prints, intricate embroidery, or decorative beadwork, designer kurtas effortlessly satisfy your expectations. Ready to revamp your wardrobe with designer kurtas? Have a glance at the below list of designer kurtas that are bestsellers in Myntra BFF'24 sale. Keep reading below and explore your preferred choices to get the best deals for your designer kurtas from Myntra.

Top choices of designer kurtas for women: Best

Kickstart your search for the ideal designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale that elevates your look. By discussing some of the bestselling designer kurtas, you can get a clear insight into their fashion. Every designer kurta stands unique with its craftsmanship. Start exploring now!

Celebrate every moment of your special occasion with the grace of this Inddus ethnic designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale. This exquisite ensemble marks its trend more excellently than many other designer kurtas. In an Anarkali style, this kurta complements your occasion with the rich essence of its net fabric. To add a timeless elegance to this kurta, the entire fabric is adorned with intricate embroideries. This adds depth to your grandeur look. When you perform feminine dance movements on the stage or just enter any gathering, you will be the centre of attraction.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Inddus Fabric High-quality net Neckline Scoop neck Embellishment Embroidered Style Anarkali

The Libas Women Fuchsia Floral Yoke Design Kurta with Sharara & Dupatta is a stunning ensemble that beautifully combines traditional and contemporary elements. The kurta features an intricate floral yoke that adds a touch of elegance and femininity. Not only that, its straight-cut design provides a flattering silhouette, making it suitable for various body types. Crafted for comfort and ease, this kurta is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Libas Fabric Silk Blend Top Hemline Straight Sleeve Length Three-Quarter Sleeves Top Pattern Yoke Design

Enjoy the contemporary flair of this designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale featuring knitted viscose rayon fabric. This material gives you a comfortable fit and exhibits a flattering silhouette. The ankle length of this kurta makes you a charming addition to the dance floor. However, its ethnic printed detailing and delicate embroidery make it a fashion statement. Also, the long-sleeve model of this kurta adds extra classiness to your look. A triple-shaded dupatta comes along with this kurta to make an excellent pairing. When you get dressed up in this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale, along with its matching dupatta, you can get a complete look for a special occasion.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Rangeelo Fabric Viscose Rayon Neckline Pentagon neck Embellishment Sequinned detailing with floral prints Style Anarkali

What makes a designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale more luxurious than its velvet fabric? The finely crafted velvet material gives you a deep and rich look. Also, this fabric exudes a glowing soft beauty that offers a flattering fit to your curves. Its luxurious finish is further elevated with the detailing of beads and stones in white. This gives a contrast and sparkling touch to the entire attire, making it a perfect designer kurta. In addition, its calf-length style exhibits its modernity. You can give a subtle glamour with sophisticated charm when you wear this attire at any gathering. However, this designer kurta enlightens your presence at a night party with dazzling lights.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Lakshita Fabric Velvet Neckline Round neck with notch Embellishment Beads and stone detailing Style Straight shape with regular style

Dress up in this designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale for your celebration and make the gathering turn their heads wherever you go. The attractive feature of this designer kurta is its glowing and silky look with its luxurious fabric. It drapes elegantly on your body, giving a comfortable and classic glimpse. Also, its radiating look in maroon colour makes a timeless charm through its embellishing yoke design. The combination of this traditional craftsmanship with its modern stitch makes this designer kurta ideal for various celebrative occasions.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Libas Fabric Silk Neckline Round neck Embellishment Yoke design Style Straight shape with regular style

The daring hue of this designer kurta makes an attractive charm wherever you go. Presenting a georgette fabric, this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale exudes a stunning charm with a flattering fit. Not only does this fabric express a refreshing vibe, but it also ensures a comfortable fit. With the add-on feature of floral embroideries all through the fabric, this kurta effectively blends its grace with a modern charm. In addition, its three-quarter sleeves and calf-length fabric make it an ideal companion for your comfortable use. Ease your style with its matching dupatta that also adorns floral embroideries.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Kalini Fabric Georgette Neckline Round neck Embellishment Floral embroidered Style Anarkali

Ready to dive into the ethnic look with a modern flair? Get this designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale made of viscose rayon, and mark your every movement with grace. This fabric flows elegantly below the waist, giving a blooming touch when you own the dance floor on any special occasion. With the complete crafting of heritage prints, this kurta exudes its contemporary charm. To add an extra delicacy to its crafting part, it highlights a sparkling touch with sequinned detailing above the waist. Overall, it makes a remarkable impression wherever you go.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Gulmohar Jaipur Fabric Viscose rayon Neckline V-neck Embellishment Ethnic prints with sequinned detailing Style Anarkali

Crafted with premium cotton fabric, this designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale offers you comfortable wear for a prolonged time of your celebration. This fabric provides the ultimate breathability and also ensures a flattering fit with natural grace. Completely stunning in black colour, the embellishments of floral embroidery make a bold and contrasting detailing. This delicate work makes you look more attractive amidst the gathering. Also, the artistic touch of the colourful embroidery provides a timeless look that is suitable for a celebratory mood.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand House of Kari Fabric Premium cotton Neckline Notch neck Embellishment Floral embroidered with aari detailing Style Straight shape with regular style

This stunning piece of designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale exhibits a contemporary elegance with its alluring burgundy shade. Amidst this rich shade, this kurta features intricately designed sequined detailing, making this kurta perfect for festive occasions or gatherings. This detailing shimmers at every sight which adds a touch of glamour to the kurta. In addition, its luxurious viscose rayon fabric makes a timeless fashion with its flattering fit. However, its Anarkali style with side slits makes this an exquisite piece to wear on all day.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Indo Era Fabric Viscose rayon Neckline Round neck with notch Embellishment Sequinned detailing Style Anarkali shape with panelled style

Embrace the beauty of ethnic wear with this exquisite piece of designer kurta made of viscose rayon material. This luxurious fabric drapes beautifully, making it a perfect choice for festive celebrations or casual gatherings. It flares elegantly near the hem, which is more styled with an adjusting tassel at its back. In addition, the yoke design of this kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is a focal point that is adorned with delicate beads and stone detailing.

What makes it a designer kurta?

Brand Jaffry Fabric Viscose rayon Neckline Round neck Embellishment Yoke design with stone and bead detailing Style Anarkali shape with panelled style

Why to Choose Bestsellers?

Although every designer kurta from the Myntra BFF'24 sale is unique and captivating, it is essential to get the best kurta that satisfies your purchase. For this, go for the bestsellers of designer kurtas. Below are the reasons for the need to refine your search for the bestselling designer kurtas.

Most of the designer kurtas that are bestsellers are proven to be loved by many fashion-forward women.

Best selling designer kurtas always stay in the latest trend. So, you can elevate your wardrobe collection with updated trends.

The intricacy of the embellishments in the bestselling designer kurtas is more appealing.

Not only are the best selling designer kurtas visually great, but they also possess premium fabric composition for longevity.

They also offer a flattering silhouette with a comfortable fit.

Product Rating

Inddus Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequinned Anarkali Kurta With Dupatta 4.6 Libas Women Fuchsia Floral Yoke Design Kurta 4.5 Rangeelo Ethnic Motifs Printed Sequinned Kurta With Dupatta 4.9 Lakshita Women Plus Size Beads And Stones Embellished Velvet Kurta 4.4 Libas Women Maroon Yoke Design Kurta 4.4 KALINI Floral Embroidered Sequined Anarkali Pleated Georgette Kurta With Dupatta 4.2 GULMOHAR JAIPUR Women Ethnic Motifs Sequinned Anarkali Kurta 4.2 HOUSE OF KARI Floral Embroidered Cotton Straight Kurta 3.7 Indo Era Women Ethnic Motifs Sequinned Anarkali Kurta 4.3 JAFFRY EMBROIDERY Ethnic Motifs Yoke Design Anarkali Kurta 4.3

Conclusion

No more scrolling to choose an ideal designer kurta that suits you. Refine your search by choosing the bestsellers and get your favourite designer kurtas at the Myntra BFF'24 sale. Get those designer kurtas that offer exceptional elegance, comfort, and fashion to mark your day with a fashion statement. Do you worry about matching your estimated price range for designer kurtas? The Myntra BFF'24 sale offers you the best deals on its platform so that you can grab your preferred designer kurtas from the bestsellers. Stop scrolling and start buying now!

FAQs What is the commonly used fabric in designer kurtas? The most commonly used fabrics in designer kurtas are silk, cotton, chiffon, and georgette. These fabrics offer comfort and elegance along with their luxurious touch.

What is the price range of the designer kurtas? You can buy your preferred designer kurtas at varied price ranges. From affordable prices to high-end ranges, there are designer kurtas for every budget.

Are designer kurtas available for all body types? Yes, you can get designer kurtas with proper cuts and silhouettes that match you well. These are various styles like Anarkalis, straight cuts, A-line cuts, and many other fits that suit diverse body types.

Do designer kurtas go well for office wear? Of course, you can get your ideal designer kurta for your workplace with subtle patterns and light colours. Choose the right kurta that perfectly balances your elegance with professionalism.

How does a designer kurta differ from a normal kurta? A designer kurta features more intricate craftsmanship and rich fabric than a normal kurta. Also, a designer kurta adorns high-grade material featuring a special cut and style than a normal kurta.

