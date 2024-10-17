Best fusion ethnic wear: Fashion-forward picks from Rustorange, Rain & Rainbow at Myntra

Women love to stock up their wardrobes with the latest trends in dresses, kurtas and designer wear, and there is nothing that’s quite like fusion wear to add a unique touch to their fashion every time. These pieces mix traditional silhouettes with modern style elements like bold prints and luxurious fabric to create unique kurtas and dresses that are irresistible. Looking to amp up your wardrobe? Check out the best fusion ethnic wear from reputed brands that offer a stunning mix of traditional and modern style elements.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the most stylish fusion picks that blend tradition with trendy designs from Rustorange and Rain & Rainbow. We’ll go through chic kurtas with edgy cuts to ethnic dresses reimagined with modern patterns by talented designers and show you some of our favourite picks. If you’re looking for the best fusion ethnic wear to dress up for a festival, an outing with your coworkers or any social occasion, then these pieces just might be what you’re looking for!

Let’s dive in to look at our list of the best fusion ethnic wear on Myntra. Make sure to grab these before they run out!

Best Fusion Ethnic Wear on Myntra

The wait is over. Here’s the best of the best fusion ethnic wear you’ll find on Myntra. Explore top picks from Rustorange and Rain & Rainbow.

Add a touch of traditional elegance to your everyday look with this maroon floral-printed kurta from Rain & Rainbow. It features an A-line silhouette with flared sleeves that gives an elegant look for social gatherings. With a printed kurta style, it perfectly balances comfort with eye-catching looks. The beads and stone detailing add an exquisite touch, which makes it suitable for both casual meets and special occasions. The kurta is made from breathable cotton and keeps you feeling fresh all day. Whether you're heading to a gathering or a casual outing, this kurta offers the best fusion ethnic wear with its modern and ethnic design. Ideal for any wardrobe, it pairs well with leggings or even jeans for a complete look.

Key Highlights:

Maroon floral print with beads and stones ornamentation detailing for added style.

Flared sleeves and an A-line shape offer a relaxed, breathable fit that is perfect for daily wear.

Features:

Hemline Straight Print Maroon, Floral Neck Round Neck Sleeves Long Sleeves Material Pure Cotton

The Rustorange A-Line Midi Dress is an outfit with a splash of sunshine for casual occasions. The yellow kurta features a bold graphic print that complements the underlying colour. The dress is as vibrant as it is beautiful. Coming to the fit, it has a V-neck and short sleeves, providing a relaxed and stylish fit suitable for all body types. The below-the-knee length and flared hem also offer a charming look. The kurta is made from 100% viscose-rayon, so it’s lightweight and breathable, which makes it perfect for hot and humid days. Whether you’re going for a casual outing or a festive gathering, this dress will be one of your best fusion ethnic wear options.

Key Highlights:

Vibrant graphic print for a bold, eye-catching look

Lightweight viscose rayon for comfort and breathability

Features:

Hemline Midi in flared Print Graphic Neck V-Neck Sleeves Short Sleeves Material 100% Viscose rayon

This Anarkali kurta is what you could expect from a perfect blend of elegant patterns and designs for comfort. The kurta features a round neck and three-quarter sleeves with a flared hem that makes your everyday ethnic wear look special. Made from breathable cotton, it offers both style and comfort, which makes it ideal for any weather and occasion. Its vibrant ethnic motifs and intricate bead and stone ornamentation add a boho-chic flair to your look while being absolutely comfortable. The kurta is a great example of the best fusion ethnic wear for those who appreciate traditional wear with class.

Key Highlights:

Ethnic motifs with intricate beads and stone embellishments for a stunning boho style.

Comfortable and breathable cotton fabric, perfect for all-day wear.

Features:

Hemline Flared Print Ethnic motifs Neck Round Neck Sleeves Three-Quarter Sleeves Material Cotton

Key Highlights:

Made from soft rayon fabric it offers breathability for all-day wear.

Perfect for casual occasions and can be easily dressed up with accessories.

Features:

Hemline Maxi length, straight hem Print Striped Neck Short Collar Sleeves Three- Quarter Sleeves Material 100% Rayon

This stunning Anarkali kurta exudes timeless elegance with its flared sleeves, hemline and floral print on a blue background. Made from soft cotton, this ankle-length kurta showcases a stunning blue floral print that is perfect for traditional events and special occasions. The keyhole neck adds a chic touch, while the short flared sleeves enhance your feminine appeal. The part you’ll love about this best fusion ethnic wear is the tiered Anarkali shape, which flows beautifully, complemented by delicate beads and stones that make it more glamorous. The kurta gives a unique style while being comfortable to wear all day. It definitely deserves a space in your wardrobe.

Key Highlights:

Flared sleeves and a tiered design create a graceful silhouette.

Beautiful floral print and bead detailing add a touch of elegance.

Features:

Hemline Flared Print Floral Neck Keyhole neck Sleeves Short flared sleeves Material Pure cotton

There are a few elegant kurta designs that really stand out and make you fall in love with it instantly. This set by Rustorange does just that with its elegant solid maroon colour design with a straight shape. It features a round neck with three-quarter sleeves and a knee-length cut with a straight hem for sophistication. The kurta is crafted from rayon machine weave fabric, which makes it comfortable to wear all day and keeps you cool no matter how much you move around. It’s paired with solid trousers featuring an elasticated waistband and an ankle-length cut for a polished look. The kurta is one of the best fusion ethnic wear, perfect for formal events, office gatherings, or special occasions.

Key Highlights:

Versatile design perfect for formal and semi-formal occasions.

Comfortable viscose rayon fabric ensures a flattering fit.

Features:

Hemline Knee-length with a straight hem Print Solid Neck Round neck Sleeves Three-quarter regular Material Viscose Rayon

If you’ve been building a collection of the best fusion ethnic wear for casual occasions then this floral kurta from Rustorange should definitely be in your wardrobe. It’s a stunning fit-and-flare dress that features a beautiful floral print which graces the front, sleeves, and bottom making it the highlight. The round neck and three-quarter sleeves add a touch of sophistication to your appearance. The midi length and flared hem create a pretty silhouette. The kurta is made from pure rayon fabric, which is breathable and easy on your skin. You can attend events in warm and humid weather and still stay cool and comfortable. Ideal for picnics, brunches, or any casual gathering for which you can pair it with matching jeans or trousers.

Key Highlights:

The stunning floral print on the sleeves and hem adds a vibrant touch.

Made from pure rayon for a soft, breathable feel, perfect for all-day wear.

Features:

Hemline Flared Print Floral Neck Round neck Sleeves Three-quarter sleeves Material Cotton

Add a stylish new kurta to your collection of the best fusion ethnic wear in floral black for those occasions when you need something pretty and classy. This stunning black dress by Rustorange features a geometric print that adds a modern twist to its classic design. It features a round neck and short regular sleeves, and the kurta flows gracefully to a maxi length with a flared hem to give you a charming silhouette. It’s made from high-quality crepe fabric, and the dress is both comfortable and stylish. It gives off a sense of heaviness and grandeur that’s perfect for casual outings or special occasions. You can pair it with leggings or a good pair of traditional trousers to complete the look.

Key Highlights:

Ideal for both casual meetings and special events, effortlessly blending comfort with style.

Made from soft crepe material for a great fit and long-lasting wear.

Features:

Hemline Flared Print Geometric Neck Round Neck Sleeves Short Sleeves Material Crepe

This stunning kurta is one of the best fusion ethnic wear you could have in your collection. It features an A-line, knee-length kurta that has a vibrant mustard hue adorned with intricate gold-toned prints. The kurta has a round neck, three-quarter sleeves, and a trendy high-low hem that makes it stand out on whichever occasion you wear it. It beautifully combines traditional and contemporary styles to create a piece that looks truly exquisite. You get solid mustard dhoti pants with this kurta, and it features a comfortable drawstring closure that makes it easy to wear and remove. Crafted from quality fabric, this outfit is ideal for festive occasions or casual outings.

Key Highlights:

Perfect for both festive celebrations and casual outings, offering a stylish look for any occasion.

The breathable fabric and drawstring closure on the dhoti pants provide all-day comfort and ease of movement.

Features:

Hemline High-low Print Floral Neck Round Neck Sleeves Three-quarter sleeves Material Viscose rayon

Create a sense of casual elegance with the best fusion ethnic wear that is this floral cotton kurti by Rustorange. The olive green straight kurti features a beautiful floral print that is complemented by a chic mandarin collar and three-quarter regular sleeves. It gives a unique texture feel as it is made out of knitted cotton while still giving comfort and breathability. You can wear this kurti indoors or for outdoor travel with ease and zero discomfort. Its floral print makes it perfect for festive occasions, as the kurti strikes the ideal balance between casual and elegant. Whether you're heading out with friends or attending an ethnic event, this versatile piece can always keep you looking stylish.

Key Highlights:

It’s highly versatile, making it great for festive occasions or casual outings.

Crafted from breathable knitted pure cotton, the fabric keeps you comfortable all day long.

Features:

Hemline Straight Print Floral Neck Mandarin collar Sleeves Three-quarter regular sleeves Material Pure cotton

Now that you know what each unique piece on our list of best fusion ethnic wear brings with it, you might be ready to make your choice more easily. We put together some of the top-rated dresses that are suited for all occasions. When you do make a purchase, pick kurtas that complement your wardrobe and stand out from what you already have!

Frequently Asked Questions About Fusion Ethnic Wear How should I wash kurtas that have vibrant colours and prints? It’s always ideal to follow the washing instructions that come with your kurta from the manufacturer. To stay on the safe side it’s best to wash them with cold water and a mild detergent. Hot water tends to shrink certain fabrics and heat drying could make it worse. Also, avoid harsh scrubbing and wringing to keep the material safe. Kurtas with heavy prints and embroidery are best given for dry wash.

What kurta material is best for hot and humid weather? For hot and humid weather, cotton, linen and rayon are the best materials for kurtas. Cotton is lightweight and breathable and absorbs moisture well. Linen is a little on the heavy side but still offers good cooling in humid weather. Rayon also regulates heat and moisture well to keep you cool. The blends of these materials also work well to keep you cool.

How can I return my kurta? Myntra gives you easy 7-day returns and exchanges. Make sure the kurta is in its original condition with tags attached. Pack it securely in its original packaging and return it to the delivery partner on the scheduled day of pick up.

How do I make a statement with my kurta? You can experiment with bold prints, vibrant colours, and unique designs to make a statement. Keep the occasion in mind before you plan on picking a statement. For instance, social events and gatherings are a good opportunity to try kurtas with modern cut, asymmetrical hems or high-low styles. You can try kurtas with intricate designs and embroidery for festivals and traditional events.

How should I match the kurta for the occasion? Matching your kurta to the event is all about style, colours and comfort. If you’re on casual outings, opt for simple cotton kurtas in solid colours paired with leggings or palazzos for a relaxed vibe. For formal events or festive occasions, you choose the best fusion ethnic wear in silk or embroidered kurtas with intricate designs. You can also accessorise with statement jewellery and a clutch to match the tone.

