Bhumi Pednekar serves desi royalty in ivory Rohit Bal ensemble at Asia Summit 2025 in Singapore. Pics

Badhaai Do actor Bhumi Pednekar recently attended the 12th edition of the Asia Summit in Singapore, hosted by the Milken Institute, where the actor and climate activist talked about India's flood crisis, bringing it to the global stage. The UN climate advocate donned a stunning ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal for her speech at the summit. Bhumi Pednekar's regally gorgeous look at the 2025 Asia Summit in Singapore is what everyone's talking about!(instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's modern take on saree in strapless gown with Nick Jonas impresses fans: Desi Girl for a reason

The regal ivory moment

Bhumi's regal ivory ensemble, from the house of designer Rohit Bal, commanded the spotlight with elegance and poise. The ensemble features a high-neck, ivory, peplum jacket with full sleeves and floral motifs. The jacket is paired with a graceful ivory brocade floor-length skirt with similar floral motifs.

The look, styled by fashion stylist Manisha Melwani, is accented with a matching ivory turban and intriguing statement earrings. The clean silhouette, monochromatic palette, and ornate details make the outfit look like a fusion of Mughal-inspired regality and modern couture sensibilities. Let's break down the look further!

The structured jacket

The top half of the ensemble features a structured, long-sleeved jacket with a high neck and a front button placket. It has a peplum-like silhouette that flares out at the waist, adding volume and elegance. The jacket is richly detailed with intricate floral embroidery in self-tone threadwork, giving it a textured, couture finish.

The flowy skirt and headpiece

The regal jacket is paired with a flowy, floor-length skirt in the same ivory tone. The skirt is crafted from a sheer, lightweight brocade-like fabric layered over a base, showcasing delicate embroidered floral patterns that mirror the motifs of the jacket. Completing the look is a matching ivory cap, also adorned with subtle embroidery, which lends the ensemble a vintage, almost royal charm.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's 5 best ethnic looks that prove she will be a gorgeous bride: Regal anarkalis to delicate sarees

The statement earrings

The vintage earrings stole the show, featuring a large, oval-shaped stud at the top, encrusted with intricate detailing. From the studs, long pearl strands cascade down on either side, framing the face beautifully. Toward the end of the strands, there are green gemstone drops that add a striking pop of colour against the all-white embroidered outfit.

Fan reactions

Bhumi’s fans couldn’t stop raving about her royalty-inspired ensemble. One excited fan wrote, “You are looking princess. The moon and stars don't glow as bright as your eyes. You are the most beautiful girl in this world, having a sweet smile,” while others were more subtle, including “Love the classy look,” and “Slaying it.”

Another fan commented, “You’ve got me crushing so hard I forgot I’m even into men. Women truly rule!” and more comments like “God Bhumi!!!! You’re literally looking like a princess!!!!!” prove the regality of her look.