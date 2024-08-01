Oh, the irony: Video shows Institute of Town Planners India flooded after Delhi rain

Social media is having a field day with a viral video which shows water being pumped out of the Institute of Town Planners India building in Delhi. Located in central Delhi, the Institute of Town Planners India, as the name suggests, is an “organisation focused on economic, scientific and artistic development of towns, cities and rural areas in India.” A viral video shows the Institute of Town Planners India flooded(X/ANI)

Like many other places in Delhi, it witnessed flooding on Wednesday after a spell of heavy rainfall lashed the city. However, given that the entire building is dedicated to town planning and planners, social media did not take kindly to the sight of water being pumped out of the building.

News agency ANI shared a clip, which has since gone viral, which shows people standing in ankle-deep water inside the Institute of Town Planners India building in Delhi. A security guard was seen using a hose to pump water out.

“Delhi | Water is being pumped out as it enters the building of the Institute of Town Planners India. Delhi received heavy rainfall and the national capital is witnessing waterlogging issues at several places,” ANI captioned the now-viral video.

The jokes write themselves

The irony of a planning institute being flooded with water was not lost on social media. The video sparked much amusement on X, where it has racked up nearly 2.4 million views in the space of a few hours.

X user Sayantan Ghosh asked “How will speculative fiction ever compete with reality in this country?”

“Town planners! They can't even plan their own building; how will they build the infrastructure?” asked one X user.

“Even the office of Town Planners is affected by flooding. Imagine what will happen to other offices?” another wrote.

“Institute of town planners, pretty ironic ehh,” a person wrote with a laughing face emoji.