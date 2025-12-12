Blue Ivy appears courtside with dad Jay-Z at Lakers game, fans say she looks just like Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter made one of her rare public outings on Thursday night, taking a courtside seat next to her father, Jay-Z, at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. Blue Ivy Carter sits with her dad rapper Jay-Z during the match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The appearance drew quick attention online, mainly because Blue Ivy’s look on the night was similar to that of her mother, Beyoncé. The similarity was not missed by fans, who remarked on it almost immediately.

Blue Ivy’s courtside look and the Beyoncé connection

Blue, now 13, arrived in an oversized black Balenciaga jacket layered over a T-shirt, paired with cargo-style jeans and sunglasses. The outfit stayed casual but styled. Teen Vogue noted another detail - Blue Ivy wore a pair of burgundy Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, a design strongly associated with Beyoncé’s 2013 streetwear era. The publication added that the shoes appeared nearly identical to the pair Beyoncé once wore, raising the possibility that they might be the same.

Blue Ivy’s most recent outings

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have generally kept their children away from routine media exposure. Even so, Blue has had a few public moments this year. One of them came during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, where the teenager joined the stage as part of the dance ensemble. Another was at Kelly Rowland’s concert last month. She attended in a forest-green suit and pleated skirt, a look that circulated widely across fan pages.

Whether Blue Ivy plans to move toward a career in entertainment is not known. Beyonce, speaking to GQ in October 2024, said her daughter shows interest in a range of creative work. “Blue is an artist,” she said in the interview, pointing to her enthusiasm for editing, painting and acting. The singer added that her daughter’s performances on tour were her own decision and something she approached seriously.

Social media reacts to Blue Ivy’s resemblance to mother Beyonce

Social-media comments reacted mainly to the resemblance between mother and daughter. "Blue is exactly who she thinks she is,” one person wrote. “OK BLUE!!! Looking just like your Mother!!!” another said.

For now, the outing remains one of Blue Ivy’s limited but closely watched public sightings. The brief courtside moment again showed how strongly audiences continue to track the family’s low-profile appearances.