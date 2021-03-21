Blurring gender identities

The phygital edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week attempts to break the rigid cocoons of gender stereotypes. As part of FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, a panoply of bright students will be showcasing their eponymous line especially crafted to soften the dated gender rules. “We want our students to look at fashion from an intellectual point. Which is why, the theme for this year will revolve around breaking constructs built by the society and acknowledging the power of representation whilst blurring and borrowing elements of what society considers masculine or feminine,” explain the dean Antonio Maurizio Grioli.

Gender is one such issue that has been close to Pearl Academy’s student’s hearts, not just about identifying as one gender, but also about the freedom to be equal irrespective of gender. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

President of the academy, Nandita Abraham shares, “Gender is one such issue that has been close to our student’s hearts, not just about identifying as one gender, but also about the freedom to be equal irrespective of gender. And fashion is a powerful way of communicating one’s viewpoint. What fashion initiates, everyone else follows. During the pandemic, young people have started to value life. This has led to increased consciousness, innovation, collaboration and purpose. Young people are asking more questions, and demanding answers. Visual representation and storytelling is now an essential part of fashion and what it tries to do.”

Talking about the Fashion Design Council of India’s partnerships this season, Maurizio believes it will give more reach and visibility to the designers. “Last year, as the FDCI led fashion week went digital many of our students got buyers by seeing their collection online, it gave them visibility. This time as the two prominent fashion weeks join forces, it will only be bigger and better. Like every other country where there is one fashion week, Indian will also follow the path,” he adds.