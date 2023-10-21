There are no set rules for fashion; it is a form of personal expression hence, great style comes in all sizes. However, when it comes to petite women styling themselves to make a bold statement, there are a few key factors to consider. Bold style tips from petite to powerful: Dressing with confidence for petite women (Photo by LEPTA STUDIO on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pinky Roy, Team Lead Design at The Indian Garage Company, suggested, “Try on several silhouettes and styles to see what works best for you. Don't be afraid to defy the rules if an outfit feels amazing. Opt for Monochromatic Outfits as a single colour from head to toe can exude power and confidence. Certain colours portray strength and assurance, such as deep rich hues like red, navy and black can make a strong statement.”

She added, “Layering can add depth and interest to your outfits. Adding structured clothing items- blazers, tailored jackets, and pencil skirts can give a powerful and authoritative appearance. Incorporate statement pieces into your wardrobe. A unique accessory can help to boost confidence instantly.”

Raghav Mittal, MD and Creative Director at The House of Surya, advised, “First and foremost, it's important to choose outfits that flatter their body type and highlight their best features. In terms of dresses, petite women should opt for silhouettes that elongate the body and create the illusion of height. A-line dresses, Anarkali kurtas and empire waist dresses are great choices as they cinch at the smallest part of the waist and flare out, creating a longer and leaner look. Moreover, wrap dresses and even patiala suit sets are also flattering as they accentuate the waist and create an hourglass shape.”

Since colour plays a crucial role too, he recommended, “Petite women can opt for vibrant and bold colours that catch attention and make a lasting impression. For celebratory occasions, rich jewel tones like deep reds, emerald greens, royal blues and striking purples work wonders. These colours not only showcase your personality but also add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your ethnic outfit. Furthermore, accessorising plays an equally important role in completing the look. Petite women should choose accessories that enhance their overall appearance without overwhelming their frame. Statement jewellery pieces such as chunky earrings or an ornate neckpiece can add drama and draw attention to the face. However, it's essential to strike a balance and avoid going overboard with accessories.”

By paying attention to these details, petite women can confidently embrace their style and make a bold fashion statement on any occasion.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON