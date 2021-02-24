Bollywood roots for pop prints
Fashion is a recurring cycle of trends and pop prints recently seen on the likes of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra are reminiscent of the outré ’80s. Pop culture has always been the saviour of new wave art direction and in recent times, it has made a resurgence on the fashion scene as a burst of optimism. A lot of these conversational patterns, bold dosage of acid colours resonate with the never-dying spirit of the human race to rise up despite all the odds.
”This fun mix of happy and eclectic patterns brings back home post the trying covid times. It’s almost like celebrating life, hope and happiness amidst this pandemic chaos,” says designer Aniket Satam.
The use of colour takes away the mundane of everyday life during this time. The 80’s and 90’s are having a moment with their bold prints that are playful and colourful. Designer Salita Nanda observes that there are a lot of oversized floral prints and polka dots of the ‘50s and ‘60s taking shape in the form of comfort dressing as well as the use of tie dye in print. “Graphic tees with a bold print over a pair of bell bottom denims or a pair of yoga pants is the perfect comfort meets chic look,” says Nanda.
An array of recently unveiled peppy, geometric printed collections feature the very best in digital art. Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of label Nirmooha suggests, “While you pick bold, quirky and exaggerated print outfits, don’t go too grand on footwear/accessories. Editing is key to make such bold colours and busy prints work together. For the faint hearted, one can choose such fun prints in form of statement accessories over dressing up top to bottom in a print clash. “
