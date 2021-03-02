Bollywood’s knotty affair
Knotted crop tops have always been a part of Bollywood’s style lexicon. Flattering, sexy and exuding a come-hither vibe, the bralettes with cutesy knots on the bust show no signs of fading out seen on the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alaya F of late.
Designer Pria Kataaria Puri asserts that the knotted tops are a key Bollywood insignia- a trend that started with Dimple Kapadia-starrer Bobby. “I personally love it as it’s very old Bombay and an all time classic. To make it more modern one can team it with a pair of boot leg jeans or shorts and layer it with a long kimono style jacket. Alternatively, one could style it with skinny jeans and a cardigan. The idea is to keep it classy so adding an extra separate will work well. The knotted blouse with sleeves works well with multiple options - from a pair of high-waist pants, a mini to a pair of shorts,” says Pria. Stylist Eshaa Amin hails it as an effortless trend, which works well with both high-waist jeans or a mini skirt or even a matching twinset. “It makes you feel younger and sexier. Most body types can carry it off. Knotted crop tops can work in different scenarios- from a high fashion look to a resort outing to an elegant evening look. Pick options with voluminous sleeves and play with contrasting collars,” says Eshaa.
“For Bollywood, knotted tops have always been major and they’ll stay relevant forever. It’s a very flattering and sexy trend and now I see it coming back in a reverse layering format like being worn on top of a crisp white shirt,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.
The itsy-bitsy bralette knotted in the front enhances the bust making it a hit among stars’ stylists. Stylist Akshay Tyagi observes that a knotted top with a matching skirt is a great option. “It’s fuss-free, bohemian and looks great with a pair of denim or printed palazzo pants,” he says.
