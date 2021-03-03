Cheer for sheer this season
Sheer fabrics have always had the power to give a glamorous spin to the most basic outfits. There was a time in the early 20s when sheer dresses or naked dresses became a rage, from Rihanna to Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga tried their variations of the sheer dress making it talk of the town. However, today, sheer has become synonymous with understated glam. We see it as layering options, tops with embroidery and even as organza dresses. At design houses such as Giorgio Armani, Viktor and Rolf, Carolina Herrera, Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha, we saw sheer play in action. Designers say, the evolution of sheer has marked many fashion era’s in history due to its being versatile nature. “When I began to work with sheer back in the 90’s acceptance of sheer wasn’t there. Today that little bit of Peek-a-boo is much loved. Sheer is romantic and versatile, I have made dresses, churidar, saris everything with sheer fabrics,” confesses designer Rina Dhaka.
The best sheer fabrics to go for this season are the ones that add flow. “Organza and tulle are the most obvious choices in sheet fabrics especially if you want to add flounce. To make it more flowy you need sheer chiffon and georgette,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.
Moreover, designers believe styling them right is important. “In India , how we style our inner wear under the sheer is quite important. It is easiest to wear long cotton chemises or slip dresses under the sheer. Play around with a contrast colour which draws attention to the sheer . Sheer has proven to have great staying power as a trend. I think it will exist as a classic albeit in different avatars,” suggests designer Anupama Dayal. Adding on how to wear sheer, Bhansali says, “To enjoy the trend of sheer fabrics, the best way is to team them up with well fitted bralets. Make it more ethereal with soft flowy fabrics. Pearl jewellery is the best option to enhance the elegance of it.”
