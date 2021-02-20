Cinched with a cummerbund
Saree isn’t just a piece of clothing. It’s a metaphor for female allure, a synonym for a dance movement. It’s the Holy Grail of the Indian style canvas. Never feeling dated and always coming across as impossibly of-the-movement, it can be styled to suit every fantasy. Of late, it’s been styled with an array of belts and cummerbunds - embellished, printed and embroidered. Last week Madhuri Dixit Nene looked chic and cheerful in a printed and embellished sari which was cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Singer Kanika Kapoor too opted for a Manish Malhotra sari teamed with a shine-on belt. Moreover, Nora Fatehi was a vision in an ornate sari paired with a leather buckled belt.
Palak Shah Founder, Ekaya attributes it to creativity being its organic and spontaneous best; and to the fact that experimenting with saris and belts together is simply a lot of fun. “Interest in the trend, and the resulting popularity, stems from understanding the sari’s
inherent fluid beauty. A belt helps accentuate its natural draping and fall on the wearer’s body, and from there, different styles of belts are simply an expression of personal taste,” says Palak.
In the recently unveiled Pranay Baidya’s campaign, his muse Srimoyi Bhattacharya wore a Chanderi saree accessorised with a vintage Chanel chain and medallion belt.
“Sarees worn with belts, cummerbunds and jeweled chains have been a longstanding tradition across several erstwhile princely states in India since time immemorial. It instantly adds a feminine flair to the wearer, highlighting their waist and also adding a beautiful structure to the saree drape. With sari’s styling always evolving, womenfolk are constantly looking at new and imaginative ways to style them. There is so much one can do with this versatile nine yard of textile, and belting it up sure has been receiving the popular vote,” shares Pranay.
Designer Ridhi Mehra observes that traditionally, the cummerbund has always been worn with sarees by women and has also been an integral part of a few regional bridal looks. “So, bringing together this accent from the past and sprucing it up with modern fashion paradigms has birthed this striking trend of belted sarees. Pairing a sublime organza saree with a fully embellished multi-coloured jewel belt brings out a stunning balanced look. Studded jewelled belts often make a good pair with a heavily embellished saree bringing out a gorgeous charm. Often, a leather belt too can accentuate impressively, giving out a chic formal look,” says Ridhi.
Designer Isha of label Roseroom opines that if we’re talking about elegance and power in one outfit, it has to be belted sarees. “Be it a wedding reception or any formal event, this fusion-wear outfit has got you covered. This trend is a perfect experimental amalgamation of sharpness of western-wear and delicacy of Indian-wear, exuding oomph into your personality; pulled off mainly by bloggers and celebrities. Also, this outfit is perfect for curvy body types as it accentuates at just the right places, thanks to the placement of the belt!”
Fashion blogger Sonam Babani. points out that the belt cinches your waist in. “This helps a great deal when it comes to certain saris that don’t give you a very shapely look when worn loose. Belts help you to cinch it in and it works really well to hold the sari together especially for the people, who find it difficult to handle saris. I think cinching the waist area with a belt just helps you to be more comfortable. So it not only works functionally, but also looks very chic. If you are wearing a printed sari, a leather belt would be a great match. Certain people opt for a jewelled belt as jewellery, in that case, you can use a beautiful diamond waist belt, which makes it an added part of your jewellery if you want to skip a neckpiece. There are certain zardozi belts that you can match with the border of your sari or you can wear something glittery if you are wearing a sparkly sari. I would say if you are wearing a silver sari then wear something silver-toned and if you are wearing a gold sari then wear something gold-toned. Sticking to the same colours of your metals is important. A bejewelled belt will work beautifully if you want to make a statement,” suggests Sonam.
There are no rules: that’s what makes the scope of fun ideas rather limitless. “Different textiles have different ‘weight’ and textures. The thickness, or chunkiness of the belt should be highlighted accordingly. In some cases, a typical buckled belt or button-up belt would be edgy and cool, and in some, a slimmer belt or even an obi-style sash would sit better. Contrast monochrome belts and saris with busy prints can work together. So could embellished belts and colour block saris. I also love the idea of belts made from leftover scrap fabric wherein the motif work and colour palette of the garment and the scrap fabric for the belt, are from the same family, but they’re not identical. Familiarity, and yet distinctiveness juxtaposed in this manner, can result in something quite clever,” adds Shah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy slays sultry bling fashion in one-shoulder top, pink embellished skirt
- The Internet is on fire and Mouni Roy is to be blamed for flooding it with a slew of her smoking hot pictures in a beige one-shoulder top teamed with a pink skirt embellished with a sheer net | Check fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a chill day with pets at home in pyjama set worth ₹53k
- Priyanka Chopra shared an image on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying in the puppy puddle and having a relaxing day at home in London.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cinched with a cummerbund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Rocha trains new generation of models to survive a predatory industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif stuns in artistic lehengas, shows future Indian brides how its done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari in ₹8k floral print shirt, mini shorts is summer outfit goals
- For a recent promotional event for her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pair of distressed mini shorts with a mint-coloured shirt and made us want to go on a beach vacation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth ₹80k for night-in
- The Khaali Peeli actor, Ananya Panday recently had a night in with her mother, Bhavna. She looked extremely adorable in her pink Gucci cat sweatshirt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital London Fashion Week kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates maternity glow in muted animal print maxi. SEE PICS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYFW: Guest rotations, temperature checks at Rebecca Minkoff show amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hermes sales climb as shoppers stick to top brands in coronavirus pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan's ₹4k quirky saree has an actual usable pocket, read that again
- Vidya Balan recently shared images of herself wearing a quirky saree that had a pocket and was draped over a colourful frill skirt. The actor looked stunning in the funky number as she accessorised it with statement jewellery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white, prays at Puri Jagannath temple amid Dhaakad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu combines femininity with boss babe vibes in bralette and pants
- For her recent photo shoot, Taapsee Pannu donned a gorgeous bralette with wide-legged pants and flaunted her toned midriff. The actor added her own twist to the monochrome look and we are in love with it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance in 'shades of black'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox