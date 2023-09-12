Cut to corset and cargo

Playing with the casual-meets-sensual pieces, a corset and cargo pant mix is truly a match made in heaven à la these fashionistas Ananya Panday in a corset and cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

Monotone move

Kriti Sanon in a pastel green corset and cargo co-ord set (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Kriti Sanon, choose a monotone corset and cargo fit in a light colour for a chic statement. Pull your hair back for a high ponytail with strands of hair falling on your face for a messy look. Alternatively, you can also layer it with an oversized blazer for your 9 to 5 look.

Blue rule

Ananya Panday in a blue corset and white cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

For an effortless Sunday brunch style, pick a light blue corset top with drawstrings to secure it from the sides and team it with white cargo pants like actor Ananya Panday. Along with knuckle rings and chain linked earrings, close off with white booted heels for a clean look.

Camouflage case

Tamannaah Bhatia in a white corset bodice and camouflage cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

Getting the memo right on casual chic theme, emulate actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s look with a white corset top and coarse camo cargo pants. Featuring slinky spaghetti straps, the fitted top perfectly balances the oversized pants with cargo pockets and finish with metallic pumps.

Denim trouble

Palak Tiwari in a denim corset and cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

Are you an out-and-out bona fide denim girl? Take a leaf from actor Palak Tiwari’s stylebook and go for a denim on denim corset and cargo look. Be it catching up with friends or a movie date, this double denim look wouldn’t disappoint. A pair of ankle strap heels and chunky golden necklace will finish off the halterneck blouse and cargo bottoms.

Red slay

Shehnaaz Gill in a shiny corset top and beige cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

For a spunky night out fit, copy actor Shehnaaz Gill’s fit in a deep red shiny corset top and beige cargo pants. Cap off with metallic pumps and glitter eyes. Add a pair of dangling diamond earrings and you are good to go!

Pastel play

Khushi Kapoor in a corset top and black cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

Keeping it bold but functional and relaxed, actor Khushi Kapoor teams a pastel green corset top with a versatile pair of black cargo pants. Leave your tresses open and add bling to the fit with bejewelled golden hoops and a stack of golden bracelets. Opt for a no-makeup look to let the outfit do the talking.

GET IT RIGHT

- Avoid colour-blocking and clashing patterns when sporting this look

- Go minimal on makeup and dainty with jewellery to let the structured pieces steal the show

- Wavy or curly hair will perfectly elevate the look

Inputs by stylist Lakshmi Babu