Decoding the hype around hypochlorous acid

Acne, red and itchy skin troubling you much? hypochlorous acid may be the answer. It is a natural disinfectant produced by our bodies that kills harmful bacteria. Like citric acid, hypochlorous acid is highly anti-microbial. Composed of hydrogen, oxygen and chlorine (HOCl), it is now being used as a skincare product. It’s ideal for those with skin issues like acne or eczema, as it fights infections. It can even calm puffy skin, reduce itching and clean it to avoid future infections.

“Applying hypochlorous acid can calm irritation, reduce bacterial infection, reduce redness, and prevent future breakouts. Apart from killing bacteria, this acid also speeds up the skin’s healing process,” says Dr Bhavasudha, a consultant cosmetologist.

Working by fighting the bacteria that clog pores and ultimately lead to acne, HOCl also combats skin redness and inflammation associated with eczema and psoriasis.

“It gently cleanses and calms puffy skin. It can also help reduce itching,” says Dr Sonia Tekchandani, a dermatologist.

How to use?

Hypochlorous acid is available in the form of different skincare products such as face serums, cleansers and creams. “These improve the skin’s overall texture. It is also available in the form of facial sprays and mists that soothe the skin,” shares Dr Bhavasudha.

“Apply a thin layer all over your face after cleansing. Ensure using it before applying other products in your skincare routine,” says Dr Tekchandani, adding that it should be followed up with a moisturiser and sunscreen.

Experts suggest using hypochlorous acid-based products that are fragrance-free, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Who can use it?

HOCl can be used by people with all skin types and can be safely added to one’s daily skincare routine. “People with ageing skin may benefit from this ingredient as it can work off wrinkles and fine lines,” shares Dr Bhavasudha.

Anyone can start using the product, without worrying about slowly introducing it into the skincare regime, as can be the case with some other types of acids — all because hypochlorous acid is already found in your body. HCOl would not dry out your skin as some other products may.

Word of caution

The hypochlorous acid used in skincare products is already diluted to 100 parts per million, and one must never try to dilute it further at home as it may lead to chemical burns. “While spraying the product over your face, avoid contact with your eyes,” says Dr Bhavasudha.