Deepika Padukone visits restaurant in comfy formals. Pics, video inside

Deepika Padukone is the epitome of grace and fashion. The actor keeps sharing major cues of fashion for us to refer to with every look of hers. From casuals to formals to stunning airport looks, Deepika keeps slaying it with every fashionable look. Deepika is also the queen of airport looks. From showing us how to deck up in attires that perfectly merge the line between style and comfort to decking up in classic denim looks, Deepika's fashion diaries for flying in style is noteworthy. Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release Pathaan. The film is slated to release on January 23 next year. Pathaan is special for reasons too many – this film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after a gap of around 4 years. Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan are also slated to get back as the pair on the screen after a long time with Pathaan. It also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role.

Deepika, a day back, was spotted in a restaurant in Worli, Mumbai. The actor stepped out in style for weekday duties in Bastian, Worli when she was photographed by paparazzi. Deepika's attire for the day was a perfect blend of comfort and formal fashion as she patiently posed for the paparazzi. Deepika, for the day, picked an ivory white satin shirt and a pair of matching satin formal trousers. The shirt featured full sleeves, closed at the cuffs. In maroon pumps and a matching sling bag, Deepika perfectly accessorised her look for the day. Take a look at her attire here:

Deepika pose for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika wore her tresses into a clean bun as she stepped out of the restaurant. Sporting her million-dollar smile, Deepika posed for the cameras before getting into her car. In minimal makeup, the actor aced the look perfectly. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Deepika looked mesmerising.