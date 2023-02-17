Denim for all body types: Tips to find the perfect fit for your body

There's no denying that jeans are an iconic anchor to any wardrobe, from the threadbare rock and roll vibe to on-point dressy denim. It is important to buy clothes that fit well to feel and look confident. Firstly, clothes that fit properly not only make you look better, but they also make you feel better about yourself. Wearing clothes that are too tight or too loose can be uncomfortable and lead to feelings of self-consciousness, which can affect your confidence and mood. When you feel comfortable in what you're wearing, you exude a sense of self-assuredness that can make you stand out from the crowd. (Also read: National Blue Jeans Day: 5 trendiest blue denim you must have in your wardrobe )

Furthermore, clothes that fit well can help you present a professional image in the workplace. When you've dressed appropriately, you communicate that you take yourself and your job seriously, which can impact how others perceive you and your work. On the other hand, wearing ill-fitting clothes can send the wrong message and detract from your professional image.

There are no such things as bad bodies, only bad fits! Believe us when we say that with the right pair of denim tailored to your body type, your days of saying "I have nothing to wear" are over. There are many different types of jeans; all you have to do is choose the ones that are best for you. It all comes down to your body's shape. True, no two women have the exact same curves in all the same places.

Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designers, Spykar, shared with HT Lifestyle, some important tips to find the perfect denim fit for your body type.

1. Know your body measurements:

Taking accurate measurements of your bust, waist, and hips is essential before buying any outfit for yourself. You should never predict or take a probability call when it comes to buying outfits based on your body shape. Getting the right fit is the first priority.

2. Try clothes on:

What’s the harm in trying out the outfits before you make the final purchase? Don't rely on size labels, as they can vary between brands. Always try on clothes before purchasing to ensure the best fit.

3. Pay attention to fabric:

The most ignored point when it comes to buying clothes that fit you correctly is choosing clothes made of the right fabric, just like denim that drapes well and has some stretch to accommodate your body's movements.

4. Consider the cut:

Look for cuts that flatter your body shape. For example, if you have a pear-shaped figure, opt for A-line skirts or flared pants. Or else experiment with baggy, airy outfits that look over the top but accent your overall outfit.

5. Accessorize:

Use accessories to highlight your best features and balance out any areas over your denim outfits that make you feel self-conscious. Belts, scarves, and jewellery can all make a difference in the way your clothes fit and feel.

In conclusion, wearing denim that fits well is essential for both physical and emotional comfort, a professional image, and longevity. Taking the time to find the perfect fit will pay off in the long run and make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin.

