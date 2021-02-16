Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi look stunning in first post-wedding appearance
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. Soon after the couple's wedding ceremony, Dia and Vaibhav who complimented each other's look in sparkly attires posed for the cameras.
Dia was seen wearing a red Banarasi sari that she teamed with heavy crafted gold and pearl jewellery and polished off the look with a traditional white gajra.
Meanwhile, her businessman husband Vaibhav wore a white coloured indo-western attire which he teamed up with a gold-coloured wedding turban. After the wedding, Dia was clicked distributing sweets to media persons.
The private wedding which took place at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West included the couple's close family and friends along with actor Aditi Rao Hydari and director Kunal Deshmukh. Aditi also shared a picture of herself taking part in the 'Joota Chupai' ritual at the couple's wedding.
This is the second marriage for both Dia and Vaibhav. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time, but they never spoke about it publicly. Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years. At the time of their separation, rumour mills were brewing that Sahil had an extra-marital affair with writer Kanika Dhillon, however both Sahil and Dia took to their respective social media handles and clarifies that this was far from the truth. Sahil took to his Instagram and wrote, “There is absolutely no truth to the story linking us to respected colleagues of our fraternity. It is a distasteful lie. We would appreciate a strong measure of restraint and a basic level of decency before such callous assumptions are made about the personal lives of people. Thank you.”
Dia also offered a clarification on her Twitter and expressed fury at those making such claims, writing, “This is to clarify and put to rest all kind of speculation that is being bandied about by a certain section of the media regarding my separation with Sahil. It is most unfortunate to see the level of irresponsibility exercised. What is even more unfortunate is that our colleagues names are being tarnished and maligned by this media. As a woman I will not stand for another woman’s name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie. There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that.”
(With ANI inputs)
