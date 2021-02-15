Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe

Nothing says joy like flowers. They have this magical ability to light up a smile and dispel gloom. Like previous years, floral prints took centre stage at various fashion shows including Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris. Brands such as Chanel, Fendi, Dior, Viktor&Rolf, Giambattista Valli celebrated the freshness of floral in their creations.

As we get ready to welcome spring, making our wardrobes lighter, it will be a good idea to add a few cheerful floral looks in our wardrobe. Few things spell happiness like flowers. Fashion designer, Nikhita Tandon, says, “Flowers add such delight to fashion! We absolutely need lots of florals in our wardrobe this season. After what we have been through in the past year, this is one trend that brings happiness. It’s a classic trend, and very easy to dress up and dress down.”

Delicate floral dupattas work beautifully with ethnic outfits (Photo: Instagram/rahulmishra_7)

3D florals

3D floral designs are a great way to bring alive the magic of flowers. “For a casual look, team 3D floral blouses with jeans, shorts or even a cool pair of joggers. If mixed and matched appropriately can also be the perfect day look. They also lend themselves beautifully to formal party wear,” says Saaksha Bhat.

Florals can liven up Indian festive wear. “Delicate floral dupattas work beautifully with ethnic outfits such as a suit, a lehenga or a sharara. It adds to the flavour of festivities,” says Singhee. Even a floral sari is a refreshing idea.

Floral on floral

Print on print looks can also be a lot of fun if done right. “Floral paired with floral look very nice. Floral prints also stand out when set off with stripes and ginghams. But do remember that over styling may kill the look,” says Singhee.

Oversized floral look great. You can pair them with solids (Photo: Instagram/gucci)

Paired to perfection

Fashion designer Arpita Mehta, says flowers pep up any look instantly and add the necessary amount of quirk. “You can say a lot with your outfit without having to layer up if you are wearing florals.” Floral prints also work beautifully when juxtaposed with other prints. “Oversized floral look great. You can pair them with solids. The best is to pick a colour from the print itself or go with basics like nudes, blacks and washed denim,” says fashion designer Pallavi Singhee.

Pick your flower

There are a variety of prints and floral patterns that you can take your pick from. Vintage, tropical, 3D, pressed flowers to monochromatic, geometric, abstract, oversized, and single flower and ditsy florals – options abound for fashion lovers. Fashion designer Pallavi Singhee, says, “Floral prints have evolved over time. There is always a demand for fresh new renditions of the print. Indian wear loves floral prints. It is the most loved and popular print, very versatile and easily wearable.”

If the print is quite elaborate and speaks for itself, keep them minimal (Photo: Instagram/carolinaherrera)

Fun, lighthearted

By celebrating vintage patterns in modern silhouettes, you create a refreshing look. “Presenting vintage patterns in a contemporary way in a fun way to wear florals. Team them with knee high boots, wear as one shoulder dresses, crop-top and co-ord sets,” says fashion designer Saaksha Bhat. “Vintage floral dresses with English garden floral print, short sleeves, scoop neckline and fitted waist are back in vogue,” says Sondhi.

Wear it right

If the print is quite elaborate and speaks for itself, keep them minimal. Also choose the print wisely. “Lean body types can go for big floral prints, while petite builds can go for sparse prints and those on the heavier side can go for denser, smaller print as it gives a slimming effect. Darker backgrounds of florals work well for them,” says fashion designer Deepa Sondhi.

Team florals with light and delicate jewellery like studs or a bracelet. (Photo: Instagram/giambattistavalliparis)

Party-worthy

Florals make for heard turning looks for parties. “Bold and big accessories can dilute the beauty of florals. So team florals with light and delicate jewellery like studs or a bracelet. A solid coloured clutch goes well with floral. Less is more when it comes to styling with floral prints,” says Deepa Sondhi.

