Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe
Nothing says joy like flowers. They have this magical ability to light up a smile and dispel gloom. Like previous years, floral prints took centre stage at various fashion shows including Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris. Brands such as Chanel, Fendi, Dior, Viktor&Rolf, Giambattista Valli celebrated the freshness of floral in their creations.
As we get ready to welcome spring, making our wardrobes lighter, it will be a good idea to add a few cheerful floral looks in our wardrobe. Few things spell happiness like flowers. Fashion designer, Nikhita Tandon, says, “Flowers add such delight to fashion! We absolutely need lots of florals in our wardrobe this season. After what we have been through in the past year, this is one trend that brings happiness. It’s a classic trend, and very easy to dress up and dress down.”
3D florals
3D floral designs are a great way to bring alive the magic of flowers. “For a casual look, team 3D floral blouses with jeans, shorts or even a cool pair of joggers. If mixed and matched appropriately can also be the perfect day look. They also lend themselves beautifully to formal party wear,” says Saaksha Bhat.
Florals can liven up Indian festive wear. “Delicate floral dupattas work beautifully with ethnic outfits such as a suit, a lehenga or a sharara. It adds to the flavour of festivities,” says Singhee. Even a floral sari is a refreshing idea.
Floral on floral
Print on print looks can also be a lot of fun if done right. “Floral paired with floral look very nice. Floral prints also stand out when set off with stripes and ginghams. But do remember that over styling may kill the look,” says Singhee.
Paired to perfection
Fashion designer Arpita Mehta, says flowers pep up any look instantly and add the necessary amount of quirk. “You can say a lot with your outfit without having to layer up if you are wearing florals.” Floral prints also work beautifully when juxtaposed with other prints. “Oversized floral look great. You can pair them with solids. The best is to pick a colour from the print itself or go with basics like nudes, blacks and washed denim,” says fashion designer Pallavi Singhee.
Pick your flower
There are a variety of prints and floral patterns that you can take your pick from. Vintage, tropical, 3D, pressed flowers to monochromatic, geometric, abstract, oversized, and single flower and ditsy florals – options abound for fashion lovers. Fashion designer Pallavi Singhee, says, “Floral prints have evolved over time. There is always a demand for fresh new renditions of the print. Indian wear loves floral prints. It is the most loved and popular print, very versatile and easily wearable.”
Fun, lighthearted
By celebrating vintage patterns in modern silhouettes, you create a refreshing look. “Presenting vintage patterns in a contemporary way in a fun way to wear florals. Team them with knee high boots, wear as one shoulder dresses, crop-top and co-ord sets,” says fashion designer Saaksha Bhat. “Vintage floral dresses with English garden floral print, short sleeves, scoop neckline and fitted waist are back in vogue,” says Sondhi.
Wear it right
If the print is quite elaborate and speaks for itself, keep them minimal. Also choose the print wisely. “Lean body types can go for big floral prints, while petite builds can go for sparse prints and those on the heavier side can go for denser, smaller print as it gives a slimming effect. Darker backgrounds of florals work well for them,” says fashion designer Deepa Sondhi.
Party-worthy
Florals make for heard turning looks for parties. “Bold and big accessories can dilute the beauty of florals. So team florals with light and delicate jewellery like studs or a bracelet. A solid coloured clutch goes well with floral. Less is more when it comes to styling with floral prints,” says Deepa Sondhi.
Author tweets @ruchikagarg271
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spring 2021: Flower power to rule the wardrobe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's dreamy white maternity dress is worth ₹3,500, read that again
- Anushka Sharma was spotted in some really beautiful, comfy and on-trend maternity dresses while the actor was expecting her daughter. Check out some of our favourites:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes for the most beautiful bride in red saree and dupatta, see pics
- For her private wedding to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza donned a beautiful red saree and teamed it with statement gold jewellery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dots to mirror work: Madhuri Dixit adds a dash of fun to ethnic outfits
- Madhuri Dixit has started shooting for her show Dance Deewane and since then, she has been serving some funky ethnic looks that are perfect for every bridesmaid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday paints the town red in basic top and mini shorts, seen yet?
- For her latest photo shoot, Ananya Panday dressed in a basic red top and mini shorts. The actor added a sexy twist to the outfit with her glam. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani in ₹4k outfit makes strong case for all-white denim-on-denim look
- For a recent event, Kiara Advani stepped out in a white crop top which she teamed with a pair of white jeans and added a pop of colour to this stunning look with her accessories. We are taking notes from the fashionista.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tadashi Shoji goes for armor-inspired metallics at virtual NY Fashion Week show
- Tadashi Shoji showcased his autumn/winter 2021 designs on the first day of New York Fashion Week. His pieces were mainly bronze, dark brown, red, orange, steel and midnight blue coloured.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will India create equal opportunities for curvy models?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's tie-dye sweatshirt is quite affordable at under ₹2k. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day
- Genelia D’Souza encourages fashionistas to wear their hearts on their sleeves as they head out for a date night on Valentine’s Day and these sultry pictures of her in a red Anarkali gown are proof!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, pet Diana get fashion advice from viral sensation Tika the Iggy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone shows how to sizzle when out for a run and we are taking fashion cue
- As athleisure wear continues to be a rage, Sunny Leone leaves fashionistas impressed on Valentine’s Day from the sets of Splitsvilla and serves a spicy hot look in orange tracksuit which is chic and even pocket friendly | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics
- Hina Khan shared black and white images from one of her photoshoots and made our jaws touch the floor. For the pictures, the stunner opted to wear a long coat and knee-high boots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan takes quirky dressing up a notch, pairs fun hairdo with ₹35k saree
- For a virtual event, which was held recently, Vidya Balan decided to wear a beautiful red saree and add a quirky twist to it with her hairdo. The fashionista is a true saree connoisseur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Add a touch of romance to your outfit just like Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day
- Katrina Kaif recently shared images of herself wearing a gorgeous tie-dye crop sweater with safety pins in place of buttons. The sweater that is worth ₹25k is perfect for the Valentine's Day date that you are planning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox