Diljit Dosanjh rocks 10 lakh Balenciaga jacket that’s so exclusive; there are only 3 pieces in the world!

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour was an absolute hit, with the Punjabi sensation making the nation groove to his beats. But it wasn't just his electrifying performances that stole the spotlight his fashion game was equally on point throughout the concerts. From exquisite jackets to traditional Punjabi attire, Diljit served back-to-back style goals. (Also read: Explore Kashmir like Diljit Dosanjh: From scenic shikara rides to cups of warm kahwa, here are top 5 things to do ) Diljit Dosanjh rocks a ₹ 10 lakh Balenciaga racer jacket at Mumbai concert.(Instagram)

For his Mumbai concert, the singer rocked a super cool racer jacket that is grabbing attention on social media. However, this statement piece also comes with a hefty price tag to match.

Diljit Dosanjh rocked limited-edition racer jacket

For his dapper look, Diljit opted for a limited-edition racer jacket from the luxury label Balenciaga. The jacket boasts an oversized fit and features structured leather panels in a mix of textures. Adding to its edgy appeal, it comes with a lightly scuffed finish and a frayed satin lining that peeks out below the hem. The bold neon and black colour-blocking makes a striking statement, while the brand's logo exudes luxury.

How much his jacket costs?

If you're curious about the price of his jacket, get ready to be amazed because it costs nothing short of a fortune. According to the official website of Balenciaga, it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of $12,300, which is approximately ₹10,44,915. What makes it even more exclusive is that only three pieces of this exquisite jacket are available worldwide.

Diljit completed his look with a black T-shirt featuring a blue graphic print. To keep things trendy, he paired it with baggy black jeans. His signature black turban and a pair of stylish sneakers added the perfect finishing touches. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he stole hearts.

On the work front

After the success of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, Diljit continues to make waves on the professional front. He recently collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the song Don. Prior to this, he also teamed up with Pitbull for the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.