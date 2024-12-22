Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diljit Dosanjh rocks 10 lakh Balenciaga jacket that’s so exclusive; there are only 3 pieces in the world!

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 22, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in a ₹10 Lakh Balenciaga jacket, one of only 3 such pieces worldwide, proving once again that his fashion game is as strong as his music.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour was an absolute hit, with the Punjabi sensation making the nation groove to his beats. But it wasn't just his electrifying performances that stole the spotlight his fashion game was equally on point throughout the concerts. From exquisite jackets to traditional Punjabi attire, Diljit served back-to-back style goals. (Also read: Explore Kashmir like Diljit Dosanjh: From scenic shikara rides to cups of warm kahwa, here are top 5 things to do )

Diljit Dosanjh rocks a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh Balenciaga racer jacket at Mumbai concert.(Instagram)
Diljit Dosanjh rocks a 10 lakh Balenciaga racer jacket at Mumbai concert.(Instagram)

For his Mumbai concert, the singer rocked a super cool racer jacket that is grabbing attention on social media. However, this statement piece also comes with a hefty price tag to match.

Diljit Dosanjh rocked limited-edition racer jacket

For his dapper look, Diljit opted for a limited-edition racer jacket from the luxury label Balenciaga. The jacket boasts an oversized fit and features structured leather panels in a mix of textures. Adding to its edgy appeal, it comes with a lightly scuffed finish and a frayed satin lining that peeks out below the hem. The bold neon and black colour-blocking makes a striking statement, while the brand's logo exudes luxury.

How much his jacket costs?

If you're curious about the price of his jacket, get ready to be amazed because it costs nothing short of a fortune. According to the official website of Balenciaga, it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of $12,300, which is approximately 10,44,915. What makes it even more exclusive is that only three pieces of this exquisite jacket are available worldwide.

Diljit completed his look with a black T-shirt featuring a blue graphic print. To keep things trendy, he paired it with baggy black jeans. His signature black turban and a pair of stylish sneakers added the perfect finishing touches. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he stole hearts.

On the work front

After the success of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, Diljit continues to make waves on the professional front. He recently collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the song Don. Prior to this, he also teamed up with Pitbull for the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On