Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – from decking up in casual ensembles to showing us how to look like a boss babe in forma attires. Disha's fashion diaries are evidence that the actor can merge comfort and style effortlessly into stunning attires. Disha's fashion mantra is simple – she believes that less is more. The actor, with every picture, ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to blend chic vibes with style and class. Disha Patani's white corset dress is stuff that dreams are made of(Instagram/@dishapatani)

Disha, a day back, gave us fresh fashion goals as she decked up in a stunning white dress and made her fans drool. The actor played muse to fashion designer Alex Perry and picked the casual attire from the shelves of the designer. Disha looked every bit gorgeous in the white corset bodycon dress featuring slip details, corset patterns at the torso and ruched details throughout. The dress hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Disha posed for the indoor photoshoot and looked effortlessly chic.

Disha captioned her pictures with a black heart emoticon. In no time, Disha's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Disha's friend and colleague from the film industry Mouni Roy wrote, "Beautiful," and added a heart-eyed emoticon and a red heart emoticon, while Krishna Shroff commented, "Sexy bish," and added a fire emoticon. In long white netted gloves and white embellished stilettos. Disha completed her look for look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, Disha wore her tresses open in messy wavy curls and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick.

