Easy, breezy, and beautiful: Kurtis for women who want comfort with style
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 02:22 pm IST
From Myx’s breezy cotton picks to BIBA’s metallics and Libas’ elegant silhouettes, there’s something here for every occasion, every season, and every woman.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti (NDIKKAT2A_Blue-5_M) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Floral Straight Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP019B1_Pink_XL) View Details
|
₹229
|
|
|
BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(Winter W18549_Green_32) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
BIBA Women Viscose Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(Jamawar20168_Blue_36) View Details
|
₹737.1
|
|
|
Libas Womens Cotton Printed A-Line Kurti (29067R_Black View Details
|
|
|
|
QAZMI Womens Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti_XL White View Details
|
₹929
|
|
|
Libas Womens Cotton Blend Straight Kurtis (29355O_Yellow_M) View Details
|
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti (SS17INDNIT19_Indigo_M) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
View More Products