Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Easy, breezy, and beautiful: Kurtis for women who want comfort with style

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 02:22 pm IST

From Myx’s breezy cotton picks to BIBA’s metallics and Libas’ elegant silhouettes, there’s something here for every occasion, every season, and every woman.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti (NDIKKAT2A_Blue-5_M) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Floral Straight Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP019B1_Pink_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(Winter W18549_Green_32) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(Jamawar20168_Blue_36) View Details checkDetails

₹737.1

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Cotton Printed A-Line Kurti (29067R_Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QAZMI Womens Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti_XL White View Details checkDetails

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Cotton Blend Straight Kurtis (29355O_Yellow_M) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti (SS17INDNIT19_Indigo_M) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Between long workdays, festive plans, and weekend errands, finding the perfect outfit that’s both comfortable and stylish can feel like a task. That’s where kurtis come in, the ultimate wardrobe essential that fits every mood and moment. So, if you’re dressing up for office hours, casual lunches, or festive get-togethers, a good kurti can take you everywhere with ease.

Easy, breezy, and beautiful: Kurtis for women who want comfort with style(AI Generated)
Easy, breezy, and beautiful: Kurtis for women who want comfort with style(AI Generated)

To save you from endless scrolling, here’s a curated list of kurtis for women that bring together comfort, color, and charm because looking good shouldn’t mean giving up on feeling good.

Trendy kurtis for women for everyday wear:

1.

Amazon Brand – Myx Women's Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti

Loading...

If you love something casual yet chic, this printed cotton kurti from Myx is a winner. The breathable fabric keeps you cool through busy days, while the short length pairs perfectly with jeans or palazzos. Available in plus sizes, it’s inclusive and comfortable.

Why buy it: Everyday comfort, stylish prints, and size options for everyone.

2.

Amazon Brand – Myx Women's Cotton Straight Fit Kurti
Loading...

Simple, elegant, and endlessly wearable, this cotton straight-fit kurti is the definition of easy dressing. The clean silhouette works beautifully for office wear or casual outings. Pair it with leggings or cigarette pants for a crisp, put-together look.

Why buy it: Lightweight, polished, and perfect for daily wear.

3.

BIBA Women Polyester Poly Metallic Straight Printed Kurti

Loading...

For days when you want a little extra sparkle, this BIBA kurti does the job effortlessly. The subtle metallic finish adds festive charm without being flashy. It’s ideal for family dinners, office celebrations, or daytime functions.

Why buy it: A hint of shimmer for everyday glam, festive without the fuss.

4.

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Straight Kurti
Loading...

Soft, flowy, and comfortable, this viscose kurti from BIBA is perfect for when you need something graceful yet easy to move in. The straight fit flatters every body type and can transition smoothly from work to casual outings.

Why buy it: A timeless piece that feels as good as it looks.

5.

Libas Women’s Cotton Printed A-Line Kurti

Loading...

This A-line kurti is perfect for those who like a bit of flair. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the subtle prints add charm. It’s one of those kurtis that work just as well for workwear as they do for relaxed brunches.

Why buy it: Flowy, flattering, and made for all-day comfort.

6.

QAZMI Women’s Amina Kashmiri Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti

Loading...

Add a touch of craft to your wardrobe with this embroidered Kashmiri-style kurti. The V-neck design and short length make it easy to pair with jeans or skirts for a fusion look. The embroidery adds artisanal charm that feels special yet wearable.

Why buy it: A beautiful blend of tradition and modern style.

7.

Libas Women’s Cotton Blend Straight Kurti
Loading...

Effortlessly elegant, this cotton blend kurti is a great pick for workdays or travel. The straight cut keeps it structured, while the breathable fabric ensures all-day comfort.

Why buy it: Sleek, simple, and versatile, a wardrobe must-have.

8.

Amazon Brand – Myx Women's Cotton Printed Straight-fit Short Kurti

Loading...

Perfect for everyday wear, this short printed kurti is playful and easy to style. Pair it with denims for a casual coffee run or with cigarette pants for a smart-casual vibe. The cotton fabric ensures it stays comfortable even on long days.

Why buy it: Stylish, fuss-free, and perfect for women on the go.

Similar stories for you:

Spotted: Leopard print staples that deserve a starring role in your wardrobe

Pencil skirts that’ll rescue your “what to wear” crisis; From date to work wear

Your ultimate saree guide for the wedding season: Effortless glamour made easy

  • Which fabric is best for daily wear kurtis?

    Cotton and cotton blends are perfect — they’re breathable, durable, and ideal for all-day comfort.

  • Are these kurtis size-inclusive?

    Yes, several of these options (especially from Myx and Libas) come in extended sizes to fit every body type.

  • How can I style short kurtis differently?

    Try them with jeans, straight pants, or even skirts. Add jhumkas or a scarf for a fun Indo-fusion twist.

  • Can kurtis be worn for formal occasions?

    Yes! Pair solid or embroidered kurtis with elegant accessories and heels for a polished, semi-formal look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Easy, breezy, and beautiful: Kurtis for women who want comfort with style
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On