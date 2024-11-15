Forget designer clothes, even Karan Johar's brooch costs 1.65 lakh: Check brand, pics and more

Karan Johar attended an event in Mumbai on Thursday wearing a suit from Kanika Goyal, which he accessorised with the bold and daring Schiaparelli Telephone Dial brooch. He swapped his usual Birkins for a gold, melting Birkin art installation by artist Sanuj Birla. Ahead, a closer look at Karan's attention-stealing accessories and how much his designer brooch costs. Also read | Karan Johar's American Psycho shirt is actually budget-friendly. Guess the price Karan Johar wore 'a pop culture installation by Sanuj Birla' and brooch by Schiaparelli. (Instagram/ Karan Johar)

Karan makes a fashion statement with accessories

Karan paired his ivory suit with the most striking accessories, including Schiaparelli's Telephone Dial brooch. This hammered gold brass and enamel brooch featuring a telephone dial is inspired by a historic collaboration between Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dali. It sells for $2,941 (approximately ₹1,65,194) on Schiaparelli's official website.

Karan completed his latest look with a unique handbag – Sanuj Birla's Birkin Drip limited edition bag, which now shows unavailable but was priced at $2,716.75 (approximately ₹2,29,441), according to 1stdibs.com. The Delhi-based artist's creation depicted a Birkin bag that appears to be melting away.

Karan's recent look that grabbed attention

The filmmaker is known for his love of fashionable, quirky things. In October, he was among a star-studded list of attendees at the launch of luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader in Mumbai. He wore a beige suit for the event. However, his choice of accessories, especially a blonde braided-hair tie, stole the show.

Take a look:

The Schiaparelli braided-hair tie he wore with the ensemble is from the luxury fashion house's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection showcased at the Paris Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week.

Made out of braids of actual hair in shades of blonde, the accessory had sent the fashion world into a frenzy when it was introduced on the runway. According to the fashion house's official website, the accessory is worth €2,100 (approximately ₹1,87,517).