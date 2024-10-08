Karan Johar's bizarre Schiaparelli tie resembling blonde braided hair is worth an insane 2 lakh. Pics

Karan Johar was among a star-studded list of attendees at the launch of luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader in Mumbai on Monday. The filmmaker, known for his love of fashionable, quirky things, wore a beige suit for the event. However, his choice of accessories, especially a blonde braided-hair tie, stole the show. Karan Johar wears the Schiaparelli braided-hair neck tie.

Karan wears infamous Schiaparelli braided-hair tie

Karan attended the Augustinus Bader launch event in a beige suit from Label Crestelli. The surreal Schiaparelli braided-hair tie he wore with the ensemble is from the luxury fashion house's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection showcased at the Paris Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week. Made out of braids of actual hair in shades of blonde, the accessory had sent the fashion world into a frenzy when it was introduced on the runway.

What is the price of the braided-hair tie?

At first glimpse, the Schiaparelli Trompe L'oeil Cowboy tie looks like a regular necktie, the kind typically worn to the office. However, it is made from a thick chunk of braided hair fastened to the collar. According to the fashion house's official website, the accessory is worth 2,100 Euros, which is approximately ₹1,93,685.

The price of Karan Johar's Schiaparelli neck tie.

Decoding Karan Johar's outfit

The beige suit features a double-breasted blazer with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front gold metal button closures, and a relaxed silhouette. He wore it with matching tapered-fit pants and a crisp white button-down.

Apart from the blonde braided-hair tie, Karan styled the outfit with a tan jumbo Hermes bag, matching heeled dress shoes, nerdy Lennon-style glasses, and an embellished eye brooch by Schiaparelli.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Karan is backing Alia Bhatt's upcoming release Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina. Vedang and Alia play siblings in the movie. Jigra is set to hit theatres on October 11.