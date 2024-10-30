Karan Johar's American Psycho shirt is actually quite budget-friendly. Guess its price

Karan Johar stepped out in Mumbai last night for a dinner. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, known for his quirky and expensive sartorial tastes, wore an eye-catching American Psycho-print white shirt and pants set for the outing. The top is actually quite budget-friendly. Karan Johar wears the American Psycho kurta shirt for an outing.

What is the price of Karan Johar's shirt?

Karan Johar's white printed shirt is from the shelves of the clothing label October Jaipur. It is called the Indie Screamer Shirt in white. Considering Karan wore it, adding the blouse piece to your closet will not end up emptying your pockets. Rather, the shirt is worth only ₹3,850.

Karan Johar's American Psycho shirt is available for ₹3,850.

Decoding Karan Johar's look

Karan Johar's all-white ensemble features a relaxed fit kurta shirt and pyjama pants set. The cotton twill outfit combines the rich vibe of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design with its unique blend of tradition and modernity. The graphic print inspired by Christian Bale's American Psycho movie adds a bold and edgy twist, making an eye-catching statement.

The kurta shirt features a classic relaxed silhouette, a bandhgala neckline, front button closures, a curved thigh-length hem, full-length sleeves, and closed cuffs. Meanwhile, the pants feature a relaxed, tapered fit. He styled the ensemble with Hermes black flat sandals, stacked bracelets, a clean-shaven look, backswept hairdo, and glasses.

Karan Johar's drastic weight loss

Karan Johar's weight loss grabbed attention on social media, with many speculating the director for using Ozempic. However, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker recently clarified that his weight loss was because of healthy diet choices. He wrote on Instagram stories, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??”