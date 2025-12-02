Everything you need to know about the mystery jewellery designer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's massive diamond ring

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha on December 1. The intimate ceremony took place at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The surprise announcement delighted the actor's fans. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a portrait-cut diamond wedding ring designed by Theodoros Savopoulos.

She wore a beautiful red silk saree for the ceremony, styled with exquisite jewels, striking makeup, and a gorgeous hairdo. However, it was Samantha's vintage-style diamond wedding ring that captured the internet's attention. Here's everything you need to know about the stunning jewellery piece.

All you need to know about Samantha's wedding ring

Vintage wedding rings have always held a romantic charm, with a personalised touch. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's portrait-cut diamond ring is one such example. It is designed by Athens-based Theodoros Savopoulos, a passionate jeweller from Greece who remains purposefully unknown to most.

According to A2Z, Theodoros operates almost entirely below the radar, and with a limited yearly production of one-of-a-kind jewellery. One of their Instagram post reveals that Theodoros caters to an ‘exclusive clientele of the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs.’ His creations are highly creative, contemporary and gem-centric, and his work sparks curiosity and fascination.

About portrait-cut diamonds

As for the cut of the diamond – the portrait cut – it has a rich history originating from ancient India and gained popularity with Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. According to a report by Only Natural Diamonds, it is one of the earliest diamond cuts, which got its name when “Shah Jahan had transparent thin diamonds placed over hand-painted portraits to protect and enhance the wearable miniature art.”

What did Samantha wear for her wedding?

Samantha looked dazzling as a bride in a custom, handwoven, flaming red Banaras saree crafted from pure Katan satin silk. Beautifully styled by Pallavi Singh and Selvi, the ensemble was woven over 2 to 3 weeks by a single master artisan. It features powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border in intricate cutwork, finished with beige-gold zardozi: saadi taar, cutdana, kasab, and tiny mirrors.