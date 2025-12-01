Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts a diamond wedding ring unlike any we’ve ever seen, completing her gorgeous bridal look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged rings with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Monday in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The 38-year-old actor made it official by sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, dressed in a stunning red saree teamed with elegant gold jewellery. But what truly stood out was her wedding ring, far from ordinary, it featured a unique, unconventional design unlike the classic styles most celebrities opt for. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru exchange rings at Isha Foundation; see pictures of their wedding ) Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles with non-traditional wedding ring and elegant bridal look. (Instagram//@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

What makes Samantha’s wedding ring so unique

Samantha’s wedding ring is anything but traditional. The piece features a striking geometric design, built around multiple clear, angular facets that form a bold, almost sculptural silhouette. The statement ring’s multi-cut crystal or diamond-like stone is arranged in an elongated hexagonal or kite-like shape, give it a very contemporary look rather than the classic rounded solitaire style often seen in celebrity engagements.

What makes Samantha’s ring stand out is how boldly it breaks away from the usual celebrity solitaire trend. Bollywood brides have worn everything from Alia Bhatt’s soft oval diamond to Priyanka Chopra’s classic cushion-cut rock, and even Katrina Kaif’s royal-inspired blue sapphire. But Samantha’s geometric design leans more towards artistry than tradition, showing how modern brides are choosing rings that reflect individuality over convention.

About her stunning bridal look

The ring pairs beautifully with her intricate mehendi and her rich, bright red saree. The saree, crafted in luxurious silk, features golden sequin-adorned borders and detailed motifs throughout. She draped it in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder, and paired it with a matching full-sleeved blouse.

For accessories, she opted for classic golden jewellery, including a heavy choker necklace, statement earrings, and bangles stacked elegantly on her wrist. Soft nude makeup and her luscious tresses tied into a sleek bun, adorned with fresh gajra flowers, completed her perfectly put-together bridal look.