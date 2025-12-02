‘Eyeshadow does matter’: Ludhiana-based makeup artist shares easy technique to make eyes look bigger

Rushing for a function, or simply heading out for a lunch with friends, we often feel lazy while doing our make-up. Sometimes, it is only the lipstick or maybe just the eyeliner that is used. However, different types of make-up products often play a key role in elevating your entire look altogether. Shruti Arora, a make-up artist and content creator recently shared an easy eye-shadow routine that we can opt for while stepping out. Make-up artist Shruti Arora shares an easy technique of applying eye shadow for that elevated look.(Unsplash/representational)

“Don't you ever say that eyeshadows don't matter. You sit down and learn this easy way to make your eyes look big and large, lifted and snatched using eyeshadows,” Shruti said on her recent post.

Here is how you can apply the eyeshadow:

Grab a Kajal pencil and apply it super close to your lash line.

Then take a pencil brush and smudge it in a downwards direction.

Once it's all nicely smudged, you tap it on with a dark brown eyeshadow.

Then take a lighter brown eyeshadow onto a fluffy brush and smudge it outwards and upwards. You're forming a gradient as if the darker color is smudging out into a lighter color.

Then add the same dark brown eyeshadow in your lower lash line and coat your waterline with a nude pencil. “Look how large and round this eye already looks as compared to the other side,” Shruti demonstrated.

For the lifted and snatched eye:

Grab a liquid eyeliner and apply it very close to your lash line and then extend a wing out of it. Also, create the inner wing for an extended look.

Then take a dark brown eyeshadow onto a fluffy brush and apply it in your crease, extending it up and outwards.

Finish up with a black Kajal pencil and a half lash.

“Let me know which side works for you better,” she added.

