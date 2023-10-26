Fall 2023 fashion trends: From denim waistcoats to cargo trousers, embrace empowered femininity in your wardrobe

Fashionistas are gearing up for the latest fall 2023 fashion trends – the perfect time to indulge in the pleasure of transitional and transitional dressing. And if you’re someone who has a sartorial state of mind, you’re likely already waiting for the upcoming fashion trends for the season 2023. The trendiest fashion season will be about embracing and incorporating empowered femininity expressed through a functional yet stylish everyday wardrobe. It will be meticulously paired with commercial versatility that will add novelty, luxury and fluidity to your aesthetic. Fall 2023 fashion trends: Knots, satin cargo trousers, denim waistcoats and more(Instagram)

Since the upcoming season is all about allowing femininity to flourish in all its forms, it’s going to be mandatory to leave the neutral and colourless in the past. The future entails looking forward and accepting the charm of elemental blues, futuristic purple, sweet pink-lilac, optic white, pollen yellow, radiant red, cyber lime and so much more. (Also read: From chiffon sarees to traditional prints: Decoding the latest fashion trends and tips to blend them into your wardrobe )

The ultimate fall 2023 fashion trends guide

PawanGupta, fashion expert, CEO and Co-Founder,Fashinza shared with HT Lifestyle some dynamic future fashion trends that will be ruling the colourful-painted efflorescence season 2023.

1. Tie the knot: Knot and twist at waist

We already know how popular and lasting the leather jacket trend is, but as the fashion cycle revolves, there’s a new trend that will definitely catch the eye. While knots were previously very popular on tops, blouses, and skirts, this upcoming season taking inspiration from the global fashion icon Kendal Jenner who has influenced this trend. Knots will be seen more on versatile dresses from fitted body cons to one-shoulder flowy dresses.

The knots will give your simple outfits an instant mood lift, making your attire a lot more fashionable. The great thing about this trend is its inclusivity, without being restricted to a particular figure it looks bold and sexy on all bodies. Thus, from size, silhouette, and shape you should definitely (knot) miss out on this in the future.

2. Comfort First: Loose-fitted satin cargo trousers

Obviously, everyone is waiting to add some flair to their outfits without having to sacrifice comfort. Look no further than the next season which is geared towards bringing satin cargo trousers. These pants will not only be trendy but also versatile, capable of curating the best look for any occasion. This stylish piece will be suitable for both dressing up and down, the smooth and shiny fabric adds stretch and comfort to them.

Influenced by the cargo design, the trousers will feature large pockets, perfect for carrying essentials. If you wish to show off your curves, pair them with a bodysuit and if you want to keep things cool, style them with a shirt and sneakers. Doesn’t matter how you style them! satin cargo pants will definitely be a statement piece.

3. Cutout update: Multifaceted denim waistcoats

While waistcoats, especially denim waistcoats have been trending everywhere, the question remains what is going to be new about them? Waistcoats surely make for some chic looks and hold a lot of sartorial power for those who try them. Transitioning from outerwear to crop denim waistcoats, the forthcoming fashion cycle will be filled with waistcoats in different denim washes, featuring eye-catching accessories like metallic trims and intricate zipper details embedded within the design. The denim waistcoat will be revamped by adding cutout accents, putting emphasis on the waist and making it an appropriate attire to pair with denim jeans or trousers, building a powerful double denim look.

4. Two Tone: The new everyday dresses

Two Tone is a story that revolves around colour-blocking using different types of denim, mostly visible in wide-leg jeans and denim jackets. This trend is a commercial and smart way to add design elements in classic silhouettes but it hasn’t been able to touch the world of beautiful denim dresses. Lightweight to medium-weight denim has become the latest classic denim dress for this season, but with the new season, these classic looks can be elevated further. SS’24 will witness the effective amalgamation of two-tone style with the classic denim dress, resulting in groundbreaking double-tone denim dresses.

5. Mix and match fabric: Shirt edition

Fabric mix and match is about experimenting to yield totally stylish and innovative pieces. This trend has been quite popular when it comes to skirts, dresses, and sweaters but effortless shirts have remained undisturbed by the pangs of fabric mix-match. In the upcoming season, unleash your creativity by blending contrasting fabrics like cotton and wool and create a one-of-a-kind shirt piece that integrates the smoothness of the cotton with the knitted texture of wool. With a variety of textures, colours, and patterns ranging from gingham to spirals that can be incorporated within the shirt, you can venture into a world of fashion opportunities.

"Fashion enthusiasts need to gear up for the upcoming fashion season, featuring statement pieces ready to take over the world. Designers will grace the industry with immaculate pieces from durable sturdy denim fabrics to more softer feminine silhouettes drowned in an emotive colour palette. The evergreen fashion industry only continues to grow, consistently bringing forth authentic pieces influenced by the need for a modern feminine space," Pawan Gupta concluded.

