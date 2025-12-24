Fashion advisor explains why buying this $4,000 luxury tote bag is not worth the investment: ‘Giving fancy grocery bag…’

Luxury fashion has long been sold as both a status symbol and a smart investment - especially when it comes to high-end handbags that promise exclusivity, longevity and resale value. But as prices climb into the lakhs, a growing question remains: do these coveted pieces truly live up to the hype, or are some luxury buys more about perception than performance? Can you guess which bag we are talking about? Read more to find out!(Pinterest)

Olga Vilkova, an online luxury fashion advisor, former designer reseller, and founder of the fashion recommendations platform Threads and Tribulations, has revealed one luxury tote bag that, according to her, simply isn’t worth the investment. In an Instagram video shared on December 12, the fashion advisor explains why the Goyard Saint Louis tote bag fails to live up to the hype.

The Goyard Saint Louis tote

The Goyard ‘Saint Louis’ Tote Bag is the iconic tote from French luxury house Goyard. It is crafted from the brand’s signature Goyardine canvas - a lightweight, coated cotton-linen fabric with a subtle chevron pattern - and features leather handles and an unlined, reversible design that lets you wear it inside-out. Originally conceived as a functional carryall, the Saint Louis tote is now one of Goyard’s most recognisable bags, prized for its understated luxury and exclusivity, with retail prices typically in the thousands of pounds.

Why its not worth the hype

According to Olga, the Saint Louis tote is a designer purchase that is “thrilling for about five minutes but then ages like warm milk.” She notes that it can feel electric at first - from the instantly recognisable print and iconic design to the sense of exclusivity and everything luxury is meant to represent.

The fashion advisor points out, “It's more exclusive than say, a Louis Vuitton Neverfull and you convince yourself that it's a good purchase because the data backs it up. Goyard was the top bag brand for resale value in 2024, even beating Hermes; the St. Louis was reselling for 112% of its value in 2023. So, of course, your brain is probably like, 'See, told you it was a good investment'.”

Just a regular canvas bag

However, once your brain has overcome the initial haze of luxury, the reality sets in. According to Olga, beneath the luxury label, it essentially boils down to a regular canvas bag that, true to classic tote fashion, lacks structure and any real sense of organisation. She explains, “You realise that your magical tote is just a canvas bag with zero structure or organisation. Everything falls to the bottom like a black hole.”

Not as exclusive anymore

She further points out that rising search interest over the past year suggests the bag has lost much of its exclusivity, with dupes easily accessible and the design now widely owned. Olga argues, “Plus, searches for this bag have surged 57 percent last year, which means everyone and your mother has one, or more likely, they have the dupe.”

Quality issues

Olga also flags quality concerns, including handles that struggle to withstand hot weather and reports of the canvas cracking even after minimal use. She emphasises, “Then you get into the quality complaints where handles literally melt in hot weather, the canvas cracks after barely any use, and it literally starts giving fancy grocery bag. You're so much better off buying a good quality leather tote instead of the $4,000 plastic bag.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.