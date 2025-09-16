Fashion influencer reveals secret to looking expensive without designer labels

Many people try to achieve an “expensive” look by piling up on more bling, only to end up with an outfit that feels cluttered rather than effortlessly luxurious. From layered necklaces and oversized earrings to stacks of bangles and loud handbags, over-accessorising often does more harm than good. Lakshita's simple tips for accessorising can make a big difference in your look.(Unsplash)

Lakshita Sehgal, a fashion content creator and stylist who goes by the Instagram handle DressBetter.in, has shared her go-to accessorising tips that can instantly elevate your look and make it appear more expensive. In an Instagram video posted on September 16, Lakshita details how scaling back on your accessories and choosing one or two intentional pieces can instantly make you appear more polished and chic. Her mantra for looking effortlessly expensive, without relying on luxury labels, is simple: prioritize quality over quantity and embrace a minimal, curated style over a cluttered ensemble.

Less is more

Lakshita explains why less is more when it comes to styling and fashion. Looking expensive isn’t about flaunting designer labels - it’s about balance and restraint. Her first rule is to stop over-accesorising. She explains, “Too many add ons - layered necklaces, oversized earrings, bangles and bracelet stacks, loud bags - can cheapen your whole look.” A sleek, uncluttered look often feels more luxurious than an outfit overloaded with details.

Choose intentional pieces

Instead of overwhelming your look with too many loud accessories, Lakshita recommends opting for one or two intentional pieces. The stylist suggests, “A simple gold chain, small hoops, or a sleek watch looks chic, polished and effortless.” The trick is to edit down and be selective. Loading your ensemble with accessories only makes it look cluttered, while one or two thoughtfully chosen pieces can instantly elevate your style.

True style lies in curation. Looking expensive is less about adding more and more about knowing what to leave out, as Lakshita adds, “Remember, looking expensive is not about adding more, it’s about editing down.”

