Janhvi Kapoor’s back wrapped in tissues leaves internet confused: 'Is she hiding a tattoo?’ Stylist reveals real reason

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, and her back-to-back stunning looks are already serving as a mini style lookbook. From a floral jaal saree to a chic sequin mini skirt, the actor has been experimenting with everything. Janhvi Kapoor's stylist explains tissues on her back during film promotion. (Instagram)

But in her latest appearance, the actress left fans scratching their heads when she showed up with her back wrapped in what looked like rolls of tissue. Curious netizens wondered what was up, until her stylist finally spilled the beans. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gives Madras checks a glam twist in lungi-inspired saree gown; internet says ‘my nana used to wear this’ )

Internet reacts to Janhvi’s tissue-covered back

In the video, Janhvi is seen wearing a gorgeous golden lehenga featuring a heavily embellished sheer blouse paired with a beige flared skirt. While the outfit looked dreamy, what caught everyone’s attention was the stack of tissues covering her back.

Social media was quick to come up with wild guesses. One user wrote, “Maybe she has a tattoo that’s still healing and she’s protecting it from infection.” Another commented, “She’s just making sure her makeup doesn’t get ruined because of the rain.” Someone else joked, “She probably didn’t want to leave her makeup stains on those Rolls-Royce seats.”

Stylist reveals why her back was covered

However, it was Janhvi’s hairstylist, Sourav Roy, who finally cleared the air. Commenting on the same post, he revealed, “The reason is so that the hair doesn’t get stuck with the blouse embroidery.”

The actress’s outfit featured a sleeveless blouse studded with intricate golden embroidery and zari detailing, along with layered chain embellishments. Her neatly braided hair could have easily gotten tangled with the heavy detailing, ruining the entire look. So, the tissues were actually a clever hack to protect both her hairstyle and outfit until she made her final appearance.