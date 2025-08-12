Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Alia Bhatt's hairstylist warns against straightening damp hair because of this ‘irreversible damage’

Adrija Dey
Aug 12, 2025 11:42 am IST

Celebrity hair stylist Amit Thakur called out the common mistake of using a straightener on wet or damp hair. It causes something called ‘Bubble Hair Effect.’ 

Straightened hair is coveted for its sleek, tamed, luscious strands. But rushing to straighten damp hair can cause serious damage. Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has styled several A-lister celebs, including Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, frequently shares styling lessons with his community on Instagram. In an August 11 post, he addressed the common habit of straightening damp hair and how it triggers the ‘Bubble Hair Effect.’

Amit Thakur works with many celebs and shares insights on the correct way of hair styling.(PC: IG)
What is the ‘Bubble Hair Effect’?

Amit Thakur unpacked a common mistake that many may be making. Explaining exactly what happens when you apply heat to wet strands, he elaborated, “Using a straightener on damp hair is a complete no-go. When you use heat on wet or damp hair. The water inside the hair strand boils and turns into steam. And since the moisture has no way to escape, it expands into the hair, literally blasting tiny holes through the hair shaft. And this is what we call the Bubble Hair Effect.”

Most importantly, the damage caused by this effect isn’t just surface-level. Your rush to achieve sleek hair is costing the very core integrity of your hair’s strength, affecting its essential protein. Amit explained, “It literally weakens the protein structure of your hair, making it more brittle, prone to breakage and also harder to repair.”

What is the right way to straighten hair?

Amit Thakur warns that the damage caused by straightening damp hair isn’t temporary, as he said, “The long-term effect of this can be irreversible damage.” The consequences are long-lasting, causing you to lose the natural strength and resilience of your hair over time.

So, what is the correct way to style your hair? Amit shared, “ I always advise to dry your hair 100 per cent before using any curling iron or straightening machine, and also most importantly, do not forget heat protection.”

With a little care, diligence, and the right precautions, you can enjoy sleek hair while keeping its strength intact.

