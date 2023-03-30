Fashion tips: Fun and creative ideas to style your jewellery for memorable date night

When it comes to date night, every woman wants to look her best, and jewellery can play a significant role in adding that extra touch of glamour and elegance to any outfit. Date nights now have so many options and variables from just dinner in a good restaurant or a movie to sailing at sunset with champagne or cooking evenings in labs with celebrity chefs. The whole date night experience has changed and so has the jewellery to be worn and accessorized according to the event. From statement earrings to delicate necklaces, there are countless ways to style your jewellery for a night out with your special someone. It is of utmost importance that one mixes it up and have fun with their accessories. (Also read: Women's jewellery trends: From cuff bracelet to button earrings, top 5 jewellery that will steal the limelight in 2023 )

From statement earrings to delicate necklaces, there are countless ways to style your jewellery for a night out with your special someone.(Pexels )