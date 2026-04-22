Fatima Sana Shaikh leaves internet spellbound with her beautiful pink suit: Here's the cost and where to buy it from

Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted stepping out of a celebrity-favourite hair studio in Bandra, serving effortless glamour with a voluminous, bouncy blowout and a beautifully understated dusty pink kurta. The ensemble, defined by its fluid silhouette and intricate layered detailing, struck the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication – making for a refined, quiet luxury fashion moment. Here's a breakdown of Fatima Sana Shaikh's full outfit! Also Read | Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep pose together at world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in NYC Let’s take a closer look at her full outfit – decoding the key style elements and exploring how you can recreate this aesthetic for yourself. From where to shop her pieces to what you can expect to spend, consider this your guide to making her understated, dusty-pink elegance your own. Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in dusty rose set Soft, fluid, and steeped in quiet elegance, Fatima’s dusty rose ensemble was a masterclass in understated festive dressing. The kurta, cut in a relaxed A-line silhouette, featured a flattering soft V-neckline that subtly framed her collarbones, while the bodice flowed into soft gathers that created a tiered, voluminous fall, echoing that of a ghagra. The chanderi fabric appeared feather-light with a slightly crinkled texture, sashaying effortlessly with every step, while full-length sleeves added balance to the deep neckline.

The matching bottoms mirrored the kurta’s fluidity, with a similar loosely layered construction – light, airy and perfect for summers when comfort comes first. Elevating the monochrome palette, she paired the look with a sheer organza dupatta draped loosely around her arms, in a complementary blush tone, lightly embellished and delicately scalloped at the edges. Her accessories were thoughtfully chosen – oversized oxidised silver chandelier jhumkas to add a bold, traditional edge and a dainty pendant necklace to keep the neckline from feeling bare. She finished the look with blush pink, open-toe heels that elongated the silhouette while staying in harmony with the soft colour palette. Make her style your own! Fatima’s look was anchored in a thoughtfully curated, tonal ensemble from Aikeyah. Both the kurta and bottoms come from the label’s signature summer lineup – she wore the Dhoop Pink Layered Kurta in the shade Onion, priced at ₹56,500. She paired it with matching Ghagra Dhoti pants in the same hue, also by Aikeyah, designed as part of a coordinated set. Grounding the look with a subtle lift, she opted for blush-toned heels from Steve Madden – the Evers Blush Heel Sandals, retailing at ₹5,999.