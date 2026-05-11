From Rocky Aur Rani glam to modern sequins: 5 celebrity-inspired sarees trending everywhere this year

Bollywood has always influenced Indian fashion, but lately, saree trends are moving faster than ever. One celebrity appearance, one film scene, or one viral wedding look is enough to send a particular drape, fabric, or blouse style exploding across Instagram and shopping carts overnight. 5 celebrity-inspired sarees trending everywhere this year (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less And in 2026, the saree trend cycle is all about drama with wearability. Think lightweight georgettes that move beautifully, sequins that photograph well without feeling too heavy, tissue silks that instantly look expensive, and embroidered borders that bring back full Bollywood heroine energy. Women no longer want sarees that only work for weddings. They want pieces that feel glamorous but are still wearable for cocktail nights, festive dinners, receptions, destination weddings, and even modern party styling. That’s why celebrity-inspired sarees are dominating fashion right now, especially because of the Amazon Great Summer Sale. From the viral aesthetic of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to the comeback of embellished georgettes and shimmering tissue silks, these are the saree styles currently having a major moment. Celebrity-inspired sarees for women

Ever since Alia Bhatt’s chiffon and georgette sarees in Rocky Aur Rani went viral, soft printed drapes have become one of the biggest ethnicwear trends in India. Women suddenly wanted sarees that felt romantic, lightweight, feminine, and easy to wear repeatedly, not just heavy occasion-wear. The beauty of this trend is that it works across generations. Younger shoppers love the nostalgic Bollywood vibe, while older women appreciate how wearable and elegant these sarees feel. Style tip: Keep the blouse simple and let the drape remain the focus. Soft glam makeup works best here.

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Bandhani is officially back, but this time it’s styled with a far more glamorous Bollywood lens. Instead of traditional heavy styling, newer Bandhani sarees are being paired with modern blouses, softer makeup, and statement jewellery for a more elevated fashion-girl aesthetic. This feels like the kind of saree you’d wear for sangeets, festive parties, or destination wedding functions where you want colour and movement without carrying heavy embroidery all night. Style tip: Pair with a sleeveless blouse, loose curls, and stacked bangles for a modern Bollywood-inspired look.

Tissue silk sarees are quietly becoming one of the biggest luxury-looking trends right now. They instantly create that rich, luminous finish associated with celebrity festive dressing, especially under evening lighting. The shimmer effect gives the saree a much more elevated appearance even without excessive embroidery, which explains why tissue silks are increasingly replacing heavier traditional fabrics at cocktail functions and receptions. This purple shade especially taps into the jewel-tone palette dominating festive fashion right now. It feels dramatic without becoming overpowering. Style tip: Pair with sleek hair, metallic heels, and statement earrings for a polished evening look.

This saree leans fully into modern Bollywood glamour. The scalloped lace border, zari embroidery, and net detailing all contribute to that classic “designer saree” aesthetic people still associate with red carpets and wedding receptions. Paisley work especially is returning strongly this year, but styled in a more contemporary way: lighter drapes, fitted blouses, and softer accessories instead of overly traditional styling. Because of the embroidery placement and net texture, this saree feels especially suited for evening functions or occasions where you want the outfit to stand out visually. Style tip: Pair with a structured blouse and minimal jewellery to avoid overwhelming the outfit.

f there’s one trend Bollywood completely revived this year, it’s sequins. From celebrity wedding wardrobes to red carpet appearances, sequinned sarees are everywhere again — but this time styled in a cleaner, more minimal way. The reason they work so well now is balance. Instead of heavy jewellery and dramatic styling, people are letting the saree itself become the statement. Georgette also keeps the sequins from feeling too stiff or uncomfortable. This is the ultimate party saree, the kind that instantly catches light and photographs beautifully at night events. Style tip: Keep accessories minimal and opt for dewy makeup to avoid looking overstyled. Why celebrity-inspired sarees are trending again Fashion right now is heavily influenced by cinematic dressing. People want outfits that feel aspirational but still wearable beyond one occasion. That’s why saree trends this year are focusing on: fluid georgette drapes

lightweight glamour

sequins without heaviness

nostalgic Bollywood styling

softer romantic aesthetics

modern blouse pairings

statement fabrics like tissue silk The newer generation of Bollywood-inspired drapes focuses on movement, comfort, repeat wearability, and softer glamour, which explains why they’re trending so heavily this year. And now, after years of minimal fashion, people seem ready for drama again. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price? Luxe watches at up to 50% off: These designer picks are truly worth it; 8 picks for women Channeling Michael Jackson energy? Recreate these movie-inspired looks without missing a beat

Celeb-inspired sarees: FAQs Which Bollywood-inspired saree trend is biggest right now? Soft georgette sarees inspired by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are among the most viral trends. How do you style celebrity-inspired sarees casually? Pair them with simpler blouses, softer makeup, and minimal jewellery for a more wearable modern look. Which saree fabric is trending most this year? Georgette and tissue silk are currently dominating festive and partywear fashion. Are sequinned sarees still in fashion in 2026? Yes, especially lightweight sequinned georgette sarees styled with minimal accessories.