Get ready for a vintage makeover: Top 5 retro style trends ruling the fashion charts

From the Y2K aesthetic to the psychedelic retro patterns of the 80s, the fashion world seems to be taking its cues from the past. From outdated graphics to exaggerated proportions, the stylish retro trends are showing no signs of slowing down and are set to keep taking over headlines and runways. Everyone is on board with these trends, which features 70s silhouettes such as flared leggings, pencil skirts and long-sleeved roll-neck blouses with geometric patterns. From red carpets to fashion shows, throwback looks are turning heads everywhere. If you want to get in on the fun, we've dug out the best of the early aughts fashion from what may feel like a time capsule, but don't worry, it's as relevant now as it was then. Get ready to give your wardrobe a vintage makeover. (Also read: From chiffon sarees to traditional prints: Decoding the latest fashion trends and tips to blend them into your wardrobe ) In the ever-evolving world of fashion, vintage style trends are making a resounding comeback.(Instagram )

Must-have retro fashion trends for your wardrobe

Amol Kadam, head designer Spykar, shared with HT Lifestyle the top retro fashion trends that are ruling the fashion charts and must-haves in your wardrobe.

1. Midi Length Skirts

Midi-length flared skirts represent the elegant aesthetic of the 1980s. As the fabric is the key here, choose one that is fluid. The length of midi dresses makes them perfect for wearing all year round. You can combine the midi skirt with tank t ops and even shirts.

2. Wide-leg pants

Wide-leg pants, which have a wider leg opening, have made a comeback in recent years. These pants are a comfy alternative to thin jeans that may be dressed up or down. It looks great in any style, from formal to casual. It can be paired with tank tops and T-shirts for a casual look, or with a shirt for a dressy approach.

3. Viscose shirts are vibe

This colourful striped shirt makes us think of vintage bowling. Wear it open or buttoned over a simple tee for an off-duty look. For a go-to evening outfit, pair this long-sleeve paisley design with formal tailored trousers. This shirt is a must-have for any dressy-casual collection, with a grown-up design in mellow autumn tones. These button-up necessities are perfect for party season, but they also look great with jeans for a more laid-back style.

4. Bell bottom denims

Discover the classic style of denim jeans with a modern twist. Exuding vintage vibes, bell-bottom denims offer the ideal balance of comfort and style, providing a timeless appeal without losing a modern attitude. With their light wash and high-rise fit, they will bring out the best in your style and become your new go-to denim!

5. Vintage denim jacket

Denim, an all-time classic, is tweaked and reinvented each year, adding a twist to the staple, whether it's something out of the ordinary or a look making a comeback from the past, similar to several that are currently revisiting us. Moving away from making it look more current, creative brains across the garment chain are banding together to make denim look ancient and nostalgic, as vintage and retro make a big comeback in the industry.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!