Get up to 50% off on stylish and comfortable long sleeve kurtis for women: Top 8 classy picks for you

If you love flaunting your ethnic avatar, then, long sleeve kurtis have to be your best bet. These long sleeve short kurtis can be worn on jeans, leggings, or even long skirts to give your look a stylish appeal. Be it a festive soirée or adding flair to your daily wear, these kurtis blend comfort with timeless charm. Long sleeve kurti for women

Get up to 50% off on these stylish long sleeve kurtis at Amazon. Enjoy jaw-dropping discounts, irresistible combo offers, and exclusive deals on top brands. Crafted in breathable fabrics like cotton, rayon, and georgette, these kurtis are made to twirl through every season.

So, here are our top 8 picks of long sleeve kurtis for you:

1. Ritu Kumar Round Neck Full Sleeve Kurti

This Ritu Kumar kurti is a timeless piece that reflects elegance with its round neck and full sleeve design. MAde using rich traditional motifs and contemporary cuts, this kurti blends heritage with modern flair. It is ideal for semiformal events or festive gatherings, and provide comfort without compromising on style.

Styling Tip: Pair it with straight trousers and embellished juttis; Accessorize with silver oxidized earrings for a refined ethnic look.

2. Ada Women's Cotton Straight Fit Straight Kurti

This Ada cotton kurti offers a breathable and graceful option for every day or casual wear. With a straight fit and clean silhouette, it brings out a poised and neat look. The soft fabric and subtle embroidery embody effortless charm and tradition.

Styling Tip: Team it with leggings or palazzos in contrasting hues and minimal jewellery. Add kolhapuris or flats for a chic daytime outfit.

3. URZUV Dola Silk Kashmiri Embroidered Straight Short Kurti

The URZUV short kurti made of Dola silk exudes luxury with its fine Kashmiri embroidery and lustrous texture. This straight-fit piece is great for festive occasions or intimate gatherings, showcasing rich craftsmanship and tradition.

Styling Tip: Wear with fitted pants or dhoti pants. Complete the look with mojaris and a statement clutch for a festive, ethnic vibe.

4. Ada Hand Embroidered Lucknow Chikankari Cotton Blend Floral Kurtii

Showcasing exquisite Lucknowi chikankari, this floral kurti from Ada is a delicate and graceful outfit choice. The cotton-blend fabric ensures comfort, while hand embroidery adds a touch of finesse. It’s perfect for summer outings or casual ethnic days.

Styling Tip: Match with white palazzos or cigarette pants and jhumkas. A messy bun and light makeup will elevate the soft elegance.

5. QAZMI Women's Sarah V-Neck Kashmiri Aari Work Full Sleeves Kurti

This V-neck kurti from QAZMI features intricate Kashmiri Aari work that adds cultural richness to the ensemble. With full sleeves and a fitted silhouette, it's ideal for cooler seasons or elegant occasions.

Styling Tip: Pair with churidar or flared pants, heeled sandals, and bold statement jewelry to balance the artisanal detail.

6. LABEL ADRIJA Women's V Neck Block Print Anarkali Cotton Short Kurti Purple,Relaxed Fit,Xl

This short cotton kurti from LABEL ADRIJA stands out with its contemporary prints and breezy structure. It’s great for daily wear or casual college looks, offering comfort with a modern twist.

Styling Tip: Team with denim jeans or ankle-length trousers. Add hoop earrings and a sling bag for a relaxed Indo-western look.

7. feranoid Women Cotton Regular Fit Angrakha Kurti, Blue, 2XL

The Feranoid Angrakha-style kurti combines traditional flair with a modern fit. Crafted from breathable cotton, its wrap-style bodice flatters most body types while adding graceful movement.

Styling Tip: Pair with contrasting leggings or straight pants. Accessorize with bangles and ethnic sandals to highlight the silhouette.

8. Women's Floral Print Cotton Peplum Top, V-Neck, Long Sleeve, Red and White, Casual Wear (in, Alpha, XS, Regular, RED)

SAICHA’s floral cotton peplum top offers a playful yet traditional aesthetic. With its V-neck and long sleeves, the flared hem adds femininity and elegance, perfect for casual or festive daywear.

Styling Tip: Match with skinny jeans or churidar leggings. Add dangly earrings and a tote bag for a fun, fusion look.

FAQ for long sleeve kurtis What is a long sleeve kurti? A long sleeve kurti is a traditional or fusion-style tunic worn by women, featuring full-length sleeves. It can be made from various fabrics and styled for casual, formal, or festive occasions.

What fabrics are commonly used for long sleeve kurtis? Popular fabrics include cotton, rayon, silk, georgette, chiffon, linen, and blends. Cotton and rayon are ideal for daily wear, while silk or georgette is preferred for festive or formal events.

Are long sleeve kurtis suitable for all seasons? Yes. Lightweight cotton or rayon kurtis are perfect for summer, while woolen or thicker fabrics are ideal for winter. You can also layer them with jackets or scarves in colder months.

How do I style a long sleeve kurti? You can pair it with leggings, palazzos, jeans, or skirts. Add statement earrings, a clutch, and heels or juttis for a complete look.

