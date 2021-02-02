Glam-leisure: Bollywood’s travel style
As travel restrictions eased up over the last couple of months, a lot of our Bollywood stars were spotted at the airport in their glam-leisure best. Given the pap shots pouring into our inbox in the last fortnight, it’s seemingly evident that the athleisure trend with a hint of gloss will continue to reign even in 2021 as far as voyage chic is concerned. Covid-induced comfort dressing meets active wear - seems to be the ultimate style recipe for Bollywood stylists when they dress stars for their travels. Karan Johar - always the bellwether of the overarching travel style was seen matching his logo kissed backpack with his biker jacket and mask. Shruti Haasan on the other hand embraced athleticism with a grungy undercurrent - teaming her mesh racer back top with a pair of camouflage pants and a cross body sling pouch. Moreover, Sonakshi Sinha too opted for a pair of trainers and a fanny pack. Taking a break from sneakers was Alia Bhatt who embraced the classic white and blue combo offsetting it with a pair of black chelsea boots.
Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar observes that platform heels and boots are replaced by sneakers and skinny jeans by comfy smart track pants. “Glam-leisure is calling it loud and clear that self love and comfort for your own self and body comes first,” says she.
Designer Karrtik Dhingra quips, “A section of stars have gone that extra mile in matching their travel looks with their masks. The effort which goes in elevating a sporty look by adding glam touches is evident by stars’ appearances at the airport of late.”
Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia says, “Travel is about retaining comfort while wearing what you wear. Long rides, flight layovers, bustling crowds or bumpy trains, when everyone is returning to their work cities in 2021, sporty chic gains focus all the more. We strongly recommend statement bombers and tie-dye denims.”
