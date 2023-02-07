Glitter, glam and pearls takeover at Lakmé Academy's first edition of students' competition 'The Showcase' in Goa

The Lakmé Academy concluded the very first edition of its 'The Showcase' fashion runway show in Goa earlier in January this year. The event saw students from the academy doing professional hair and makeup on models - wearing clothing by designer Samant Chauhan - who sashayed down the runway at Alila Diwa Goa. Thousands of students from the Lakmé Academy all over India participated in the event in different categories of hair, makeup and nails; over 500 got shortlisted to participate in the grand finale.

Director and choreographer Farah Khan, designer Samant Chauhan, Chief Marketing Officer Aptech Limited Pravir Arora, and Chief Executive Officer Lakmé Lever Pushkraj Shenai judged the event. And at the end of the show, participants from South Campus, Delhi, won the Gold prize and got awarded the opportunity to work with Farah Khan on her next project.

Glitter, glam and pearls takeover at Lakmé Academy's The Showcase.

On their victory, the winning team said, "The theme that was given to our team - 'The Blings' - for the final look that we co-curated with designer Samant Chauhan, was 'Dark Victoria'. We kept the eyes colourful, and lips were metallic and the whole look was glossy. The hair was supposed to be an ancient European twist and turn updo. Each one of us did our part brilliantly. Looking at the model whose look was made by us walking on the ramp in front of such huge industry experts was making us nervous and excited at the same time."

"An event like The Showcase is in itself one-of-its-kind, a part of the curriculum and helps our students get real-life social skills, like teamwork, leadership skills, resilience, working under timelines and pressure. Showcase got conceptualised in 2018, but because of the pandemic, we could not execute our plans. So, this is the first edition of Showcase that is providing opportunities to students from all across the country. In the end, we aim to build the softer skills in our students alongside the domain skills which they learn in their class," Aptech Limited's chief marketing officer Pravir Arora.

"India is well poised to grow and play a dominant role in the world with its young talent pool armed with craftsmanship and passion. Our core purpose at Lakmé Academy is to kindle the aspirations of talented students and provide them a platform to demonstrate their creativity," Lakmé Lever's CEO Pushkaraj Shenai added.

Choreographer and film director Farah Khan said, "I am genuinely excited to be here at The Showcase because we need a new infusion of talent in the industry and also the winning team will work with me on my next project. So, I think The Showcase is a fabulous initiative in that respect. I am expecting great makeup, fresh styling and teamwork from the students."